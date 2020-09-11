The coronavirus has attracted many people to the game of golf. It is one of the few sports that can be safely conducted while maintaining social distancing. Some new players may not be aware of some of golf’s etiquette or how to handle certain situations.
One such situation is what to do when you find a golf club laying out on the course. Usually this occurs when someone forgets their wedge around the green and places that club somewhere other than where they will walk after they complete the hole. This recently happened to my friend David.
As soon as David completed play he went back to the groups behind him to see if they found his wedge. No one indicated that they had. David also checked in the clubhouse later that day was well as the next morning. His club was not turned in.
If you happen to find a club you should turn it in at the pro shop as they have a “lost and found” area. This allows a lost club to be returned to its rightful owner. In most cases the owner would have the club back for the next time they play.
Never keep the club as this is the same as stealing! When running into new situations, it is best to follow the golden rule. What would you want someone to do with your lost club?
FEDEX CUP
By now you are probably aware that Dustin Johnson captured the FedEx Cup and the associated $15 million prize. But who really won the event played not considering the “handicap” given due to the full year points standings?
Xander Schauffele shot the lowest score for the four rounds of the Tour Championship as he was 15-under par with rounds of 67, 65, 67 and 66. In fact, he extended his streak to 16 consecutive under par rounds in the Tour Championship at East Lake just outside Atlanta. Johnson was 11-under par for his four rounds with was tied with Justin Thomas for third place. Scottie Scheffler was second with 12-under par.
Schauffele would be holding the FedEx Cup had he captured two wins during the season or one of the playoff events. With his track record at East Lake, if he can have a good regular season, look for him to give the Cup a good run next year.
KCC CHAMPIONSHIP
Another club championship is in the books and that champion is Tim Miller at the Kokomo Country Club. Miller fired consecutive rounds of 72 as did Austin Smith. Miller won the title with a birdie on the second playoff hole.
Ellen Hart captured the women’s title with a round of 80.
NEW CLASS OF IRONS
There is a new class of irons in the marketplace today referred to as “players distance” irons. These irons have a more flexible face resulting in increased distance. It is common for one to get 1-2 clubs more distance or gain about 15 yards with a 7-iron. One known effect is that this distance comes with a reduction in spin meaning that balls will release more when coming into firmer greens.
But I have experienced another downside that I did not expect. Many times players will chip with an 8-iron or pitching wedge if they have a lot of green to work with. I quickly noticed that it is more difficult to have good touch and control with these clubs around the green. The extra “spring action” will have the ball shoot off the face if you put any “hit” into the shot.
If you have this new class of irons and are struggling in the area of chipping, you might try reducing your wrist action to reduce the “hit” you impart. An “arm and shoulders” stroke or slower wrist action will help you maintain as much control as is possible with these clubs.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
