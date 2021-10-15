I don’t know how many times I have heard it. When I tell someone I am playing in state or national lefties tournaments, I sometimes hear “How come there aren’t any tournaments for righties?” or something similar.
To answer this question, you need to back to the origin of the National Left-Handed Tournament. You can find a more complete history at www.nalg.org. It appears that the first U.S. lefty tournament occurred in New England in 1925. This was followed by a lefties tournament in Washington state in 1927 and Illinois in 1928. Then-PGA Professional Ben Richter staged a tournament at While Sulphur Springs in West Virginia in 1934. Richter won that event as well as the 1935 tournament in Cleveland.
But the National Left-Handed Championship actually began in 1936 when Richter and his Missouri amateurs organized the event at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis. Richter solicited names of lefties from fellow golf professionals and eventually invited more than 5,000 people to participate, and 147 played in that event in September 1936. Conducted under a match-play format, it was won by Sam Arnold from Kansas City.
It was not until 1960 that lefties had quality equipment as a result of an agreement with First Flight to produce clubs that were NALG Approved Clubs. In 1960 there were 50 professional lefties who were members of NALG including major-winner Bob Charles from New Zealand.
Richard Waltke from St. Louis donated a large sterling silver trophy for the national championship. This year that trophy has been retired and returned to Norwood Hills Country Club for their centennial celebration. The writer is still amazed that his name is the last on that trophy.
The national event was conducted in Indiana five times. French Lick hosted the event in 1948, 1949 and 1953. Bloomington Country Club hosted in 1950 and Broadmoor, The Fort and Bear Slide hosted in 2021. It’s been held at many famous courses including Pebble Beach, Olympia Fields, Westchester and Sedgefield Country Club.
Kokomo’s Jim Young won the Senior division in 1967, 1971 and 1972 and was runner-up in 1969. Good friend Rick Roark from Auburn, Indiana, won the Junior division in 1972 and still plays in state lefty events, racking up 13 wins some from neighboring states.
So back to the original question — why isn’t there a righty tournament? The answer is probably as simple as most tournaments were basically “righty” tournaments as there weren’t that many lefties. Plus, lefties were at a disadvantage in terms of good equipment available. So why not have a lefties tournament? There are military tournaments, tournaments for the blind or those with other disabilities, fraternal organization tournaments and other events for a portion of our population. Another big element of lefty tournaments is the social interaction. Lefties enjoy playing with one another.
Lefty golf has a number of state tournaments including here in Indiana. The writer has participated in them since the early 1980s. However participation is down in recent years as it is in many sporting events. I can recall when the National Lefties was held at Paiute Resort in Las Vegas in the mid-1990s that we had two squads of 144 players each. This year we only had 43 players in Indianapolis. The loss of numbers does not mean a loss of fun or competition for the regular participants. We enjoy seeing each other every year. During the week between Christmas and New Year’s, the NALG is hosting its first National Junior Lefties tournament with age divisions from 10 to 18 years old.
If you play left-handed (for all your strokes), I would encourage you to join us in these events. You can find more information about the national tournaments and any state tournament on the national web site link given above.
NEW LOCAL RULE
The USGA will add a new optional local rule beginning in 2022 limiting the length of a golf club (other than the putter) to 46 inches, down from the current 48 inches. This local rule is recommended for professional and top amateur competitions. As it is not being placed in the Rules of Golf, it will not apply to the average player.
This is the rare case where the USGA is being proactive. It is certainly conceivable with the improvement in materials and athletic ability that someone in the future would try to use a longer driver. Bryson DeChambeau has talked about it, Phil Mickelson used a 47.5-inch driver in his PGA win and Brooke Henderson uses a 48-inch driver (although she chokes down a couple of inches).
LAST ARTICLE
This is the last golf article for this season. If you have topics you would like to see addressed next year, please send me a note. Enjoy whatever golf you may have left this year.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.