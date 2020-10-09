We all know that the Ryder Cup was postponed until next year due to the pandemic. However, local golfers had a chance to participate in their own Ryder Cup. Wildcat Creek hosted the inaugural Ryder Cat Cup, which was modeled after the Ryder Cup.
A committee headed up by Mike Roth formed two teams under a pair of captains and vice-captains. Due to the high level of interest, the entries were capped at 52 players with each team having 26 players. While most of the players were from Wildcat Creek, there were also players from the Kokomo Country Club, Chippendale and the American Legion as well as from out of town.
The teams were formed by the captains via an alternating selection process or shrewd negotiating. There was a Red team and a Blue team. Part of the entry fee went toward a nice Foot Joy quarter-zip top with logo in either red or blue that also came in handy for the cooler weather. You could sense the team pride as they wore their colors or when they tossed out some friendly trash-talk.
Saturday’s play consisted of nine holes each of two-person scramble, four-ball (best ball) and alternate shot with the same two-person team competing in handicap-balanced competition against another team. After Saturday’s play, the Red team led 21 points to 18 points.
On Sunday, after the rain cleared, play consisted of 26 singles matches. The cup (we still need a cup!) came down to the last match with the Blue team leading the Red team by one point. That final match went the distance. Andrew Roe stiffed a tee shot on the par-three third hole to win that final hole and even his match with Tim Weir. That half-point gave the Blue team the win, 33-32.
Everyone had a great time and the players were already looking forward to next year’s event.
GET A GRIP
What could be argued as the most important part of your golf equipment is the grip for without it you couldn’t control the golf club. Perhaps you did not notice the grips used by Bryson DeChambeau when you saw him on television. He is using some very large grips made by Jumbomax.
So how large is large? A normal men’s grip has a butt diameter at the top of an inch. You may have heard of players wanting a larger grip adding additional wraps of tape to thicken the grip or maybe some seniors using an oversize or jumbo grip. But these options are much smaller than the Jumbomax grips. Jumbomax recommends that golfers with a large glove size use their medium size grip. This grip has a butt diameter of 1.32 inches. That’s right — well over a quarter of an inch would be a lot of wraps of tape!
By now you should know that DeChambeau does everything for a reason. When I read about DeChambeau using Jumbomax grips, it caused me to look into it further and then the grips a trial.
Conventional thinking about grips over the years was that larger grips reduce hand action. For those players who use their body to square the clubface, this is not a concern. The more modern take on grip size is that you should use whatever is comfortable. I was already using MCC Plus 4 Midsize grips as I like the larger size. I since tried the medium Jumbomax grips and liked them so much I put them on my clubs.
Several of my friends have now tried them to their liking.
Here is the way my engineering mind thinks about these grips. If I think in terms of grip pressure per unit area (pounds per square inch) a larger grip would allow one to spread the force to control the club over a larger area meaning less grip pressure would be needed. This makes sense and is probably the reason many seniors liked larger grips in the past. It is the same thinking that was applied earlier to putter grips in that a larger putter grip allows you to control the club with less grip pressure.
I think of DeChambeau and the vicious swings he now takes and the high grip pressure he needs to send it 340 yards in the air. When I got fitted for my new driver and had to hit 100+ drives full tilt with a standard grip, I left the fitting with a very sore right forearm. I don’t have that problem with the larger grips.
It still comes down to feel. I have since tried the small Jumbomax size — which has a butt diameter of 1.25 inches and tend to prefer it as my glove size is closer to a medium-large.
If you feel you cannot exert enough force to the club due to your hand strength, these grips are something you might try. If you choose the Jumbomax grips, get the ultra-lite version (medium grip weighs 45 grams) not their original grip (medium grip weighs 105 grams). If you have custom-fitted clubs you might notice a change in the “swing-weight” and your fitter can re-adjust if needed.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.