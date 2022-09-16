Wildcat Creek captured the 15th edition of the Liberty Cup on a glorious Friday afternoon at its home course.
Wildcat Creek’s point total of 525 was 13 points better than the two-time defending champion team from the Kokomo Country Club, which had 512 points. Chippendale finished in third place with 496, only 16 points behind the KCC. The American Legion was missing a few women and with blind scores included it finished with 411 points.
The Wildcat Creek team led all teams in the men’s scratch category by its winning margin of 13 points. The KCC men’s handicap category had 26 more points than Wildcat Creek and Chippendale even had 10 more points than Wildcat Creek in this category.
Wildcat took the same strategy in men’s handicap that it did last year in playing its best remaining golfers who had to play with handicaps of 2, 1 and 3 players as a +1. While this category again lost big to the KCC, Wildcat’s scratch and women’s players made up the difference this year. No doubt playing on their home turf made a difference.
In the new senior scratch category, Wildcat Creek led the KCC by a tight eight points. Chippendale led the women’s scratch by four points over Wildcat and Wildcat edged Chippendale in the women’s handicap by a single point.
This year with the same women’s players as 2021, the KCC scored 33 less points, 121 to 88. This should illustrate how the home course does provide an advantage for the hosting team.
The top 11 men’s scores came from either Wildcat Creek or the KCC. Howard County champion Josh Kinney led the Wildcat crew with a 69 followed by Mike Roth with 70, Bob Elkins with 72, Neal Johnson with 73, John Herron with 73 and Josh Maggard with 74. Brock Miller led the KCC group with a 71 followed by Tim Miller with 72, Steve Switzer with 73, Colby McIlrath with 73 and Mike Maddox with 74.
Chippendale’s Davin Galloway had a 75 as did this writer (playing for Wildcat). The American Legion’s Andrew Roe led a group at 76 along with Wildcat’s Nick Irish and Sean Verlee and the KCC’s Luke Pitcher. Rounding out the scores below 80 were Chippendale’s Ryan Rossi (77), Jeff Zimmerman (77) and Greg Crawford (78), KCC’s Austin Smith and the Legion’s Luke Hinkle with 78’s and Chippendale’s Adam Waddell, KCC’s Wade Wells and Wes Milburn with 79s.
The top men’s net scores were by KCC’s Terry Heltzel (67), Steve Switzer (68) and Colby McIlrath (71). Tim Miller and Bob Elkins tied for low senior gross with 72’s.
Chippendale’s Chris Lalonde fired a 79 to lead the ladies. Teammate Anne Marie Balsbaugh had an 82 followed by Wildcat’s Trina Gill with 83 and Julie Wagner, Anne Maloberti and Shelby Schave all with 86s. Chippendale’s E.J. Tolle led the women’s net scoring with a 72 followed by Gill and Schave with 73s.
With the win Wildcat Creek takes the lead over the KCC seven wins to six. Chippendale and the American Legion have one win apiece. The 2023 version of the Liberty Cup will be hosted by the American Legion where its only win came. Look for a good showing from the Legion next year.
Special thanks again goes to Craig Dunn from Liberty Financial for sponsoring this event for the 15th year enhancing the prize fund for the top two teams.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
