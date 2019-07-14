Maybe it was expected — just not this fast.
I am referring to Matthew Wolff’s win last week at the 3M Open in Minnesota. Wolff, who has a swing just as unique as Jim Furyk’s, was the 2019 Fred Haskins Award winner as the most outstanding collegiate golfer — and the NCAA individual champion.
The 20-year-old former Oklahoma State golfer just turned pro after the United States Open. Now in only his third start as a professional, he wins his first event in dramatic fashion with a 23-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the final hole. A few minutes earlier, Bryson DeChambeau made eagle himself pumping his fist in the process. He probably figured he was either going to win or certainly headed to playoff. But Wolff was more than up to the challenge.
It looks like we have a new superstar in the making and a very exciting player to watch. You can catch him this weekend as he is playing in the John Deere Championship. You won’t miss his swing as it is one-of-a-kind — that is unless you want to try to copy it.
Collin Murikawa, playing in only his fourth professional event, had an eagle putt of his own to tie Wolff. Although it missed, Murikawa earned temporary PGA Tour status with his second-place finish. Murikawa has not missed a cut and has 10 rounds in the 60s in his four professional events.
Wolff’s Oklahoma State teammate and past United States Amateur champion Viktor Hovland also has three nice finishes in his first professional events. This includes two finishes in the top 15. Hopefully he can get the maximum seven sponsor exemptions so that he might earn PGA Tour status without having to qualify.
The PGA Tour is not the only tour where new young players are performing well. Just last weekend on the LPGA Tour, Yealimi Noh finished in sixth place with a 24-under par score. Noh is only 17 years old. She has been trying to Monday qualify to get into tournaments. That’s a good way to learn to shoot low scores under pressure but not a good way to make a living. If Noh can continue to play this well, look for her to qualify for the LPGA tour in short order.
NO CART FOR DALY
You may recall that John Daly was granted permission for a golf cart at the PGA Championship. He requested a cart for the British Open Championship but the Royal and Ancient denied the request. So what did Daly do? He withdrew from the event and opted to play in the Barbasol Open in Kentucky on a sponsor’s exemption.
This year’s final major on the PGA Tour starts Thursday. The Open Championship is being contested at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951. This is another great opportunity to watch some great links golf.
ALL-GOLFWEEK TEAM
Russiaville’s Ty Gingerich was selected to the 2018-2019 All Golfweek Team for Boys aged 16-19. This is an honor from his excellent play on the Golfweek Junior Tour.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
We all know how 59 is a magical golf score. A number of PGA Tour players have hit that mark. Furyk has one of those but also a PGA Tour record 58 to his credit. Now a junior at Davidson has even topped that score.
Alex Ross, playing in the Dogwood Invitational, shot a 57 in the third round including a 9-under par 27 on the back nine. The score came out of nowhere as Ross shot 75 and 73 in his first two rounds and the 73 was shot just before his 57 when they had to play 36 holes on Thursday due to a severe weather forecast. His final round of 70 resulted in an 11th-place finish for the event.
COUNTY TOURNAMENT
The 2019 Howard County Tournament will be held on the weekend of Aug. 24-25. The first round will be contested at Chippendale and the final round at Wildcat Creek. Look for posters with more information as well as entry forms at the in-town courses within a week.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Jon Kelley is an active golfer and local golf historian who contributes columns to the Tribune. He may be reached by email at jon_kelley@comcast.net.
