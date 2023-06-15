How much does it cost to keep a golf course looking nice? An article from Golf.com cited the average annual maintenance costs for an 18-hole course in the United States. Public courses had an average labor cost of about $300,000 per year. Private courses were over $600,000.
Total maintenance costs were about $550,000 for the public courses and over $1,000,000 for private courses. These numbers can vary by the type of course as well as the climate and other factors.
Included in maintenance costs are labor, fertilizer, equipment purchases or leases, equipment maintenance or repair, fungicides, fuel and water.
If we use $600,000 for the maintenance costs and the course has a lot of play, let’s say 30,000 rounds per year, this would imply that $20 per round is needed just for maintenance. All the customer support staff, golf professionals, golf carts, marketing, building maintenance, etc. would be on top of that.
So the next time you go out and complain about the $40 you paid to golf at a nice facility, consider what would have to be sacrificed to reduce that fee. Likely it would be something that you would not want to give up.
AUTOMATION ON THE GOLF COURSE
We have seen the commercials for the automated vacuums for your house. You may even have one. In bowling, we have the automated lane dressing machines that place lane conditioner in programmable patterns on each lane. These machines automatically travel down the lane the prescribed distance placing down the prescribed lane pattern and then returns to the foul line putting down more conditioner. Then the machine automatically walks over about four feet to do the next lane. The lane maintenance technician only has to start the machine on the first lane and let it go across the bowling center until they stop the machine when finished.
What about golf? We all know that labor costs are rising. This escalation continues to raise the cost of any labor-intensive operation. Golf course maintenance is labor intensive and there could be a shortage of workers so we can expect at some point in the future it will become cost effective for robots to conduct some of that maintenance.
While not yet in Kokomo, there are already robots mowing fairways, roughs and greens. Since these robots are smaller than regular mowers (e.g. a little larger than your push mower), they can be assigned to a single hole and run 24 hours a day taking breaks to return to their charging station. Automating larger mowers still need cost and liability concerns to be addressed. We would all be nervous if one were running near us while we played a shot. Automated driving is coming to cars and but fairways have much less traffic. There are also automated sprayers.
Only our imagination might limit what could be done with automation in the future. How about check-in and self-pay? Driving ranges are somewhat automated in places. Topgolf anyone? How about the golf carts? We already have GPS systems on them to prevent them from going where they should not go. How about as a caddie? “Here is your 5-iron ma’am. That should be perfect from this distance for your swing speed.” How about rangers?
Who knows how far automation in golf could go? As long as it doesn’t try to hit the ball for me!
PGA-LIV MERGER
Everyone was shocked with the announcement of the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV. Many are looking for more details as to how that would affect each. Will the LIV go away, and if so, how soon? Apparently PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has the ability to end the LIV Tour if he chooses. Don’t expect that to happen this year. Now Monahan has taken a medical leave of absence following the stress of the last week. Perhaps the PGA Tour will add a team element as a secondary prize fund. In my mind that would be better than what we have now with LIV anyway. This could be done without the need to hold separate events. They could hold a draft each year with the top ranked players picking their teams.
US OPEN
The United States Open is being held this week at the Los Angeles Country Club. It should be very entertaining. This classic course has five par 3s a couple of which could play close to 300 yards and another less than 100. While the course has what appear to be wide fairways, the golfers will need to hit the correct portion of the fairway to prevent their balls from rolling into the thick rough. And a rarity for the United States Open, the rough will be Bermuda grass which will be difficult to play out of with even a three- to four-inch height. Let the fun begin!
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
