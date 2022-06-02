Jackrabbits logo
Kokomo Jackrabbits

The Kenosha Kingfish scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, then survived the Kokomo Jackrabbits' late rally to beat the Jackrabbits 8-7 in Northwoods League action at Kokomo Municipal Stadium Thursday night.

Kokomo trailed 8-6 entering the ninth inning. Bo Yaworski walked and Luke Sartori followed with a single to get Kokomo's rally moving. Both runners moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and Yaworski later scored on a passed ball, but the 'Rabbits couldn't get a second run to tie the game.

The Jackrabbits scored in six of the nine innings. Leadoff hitter Luke Sartori went 3 for 5 with three runs to lead Kokomo. Cole Sheehan was 2 for 4, and Jon Jon Gazdar and Carlos Hidalgo were each 2 for 5.

Kokomo reliever Chase Barsotti took the loss.

The Jackrabbits are now 2-2, tied with Battle Creek for third in the six-team Great Lakes East Division. Kenosha is tied with Rockford atop the division with a 3-1 mark. Kenosha and Kokomo play Friday at Kenosha at 7:05 p.m. Kokomo time.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you