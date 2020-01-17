This weekend’s boys basketball schedule shows a few key conference games, including a Miami County grudge match, and a host of girls-boys doubleheaders on tap.
Tonight, Kokomo visits Harrison in a clash of two rivals that are both 2-1 in the North Central Conference and need to win in order to keep within sight of unbeaten league leader Lafayette Jeff (3-0 NCC). In the Hoosier Conference, East Division rivals Northwestern and Tipton clash in the Blue Devil gym. Tipton is 2-0 in HC East action, while NW is 1-1.
Over in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Eastern visits Delphi for a girls-boys doubleheader. The Eastern boys are in a trio of teams tied for first in the HHC at 3-0 while Delphi is 2-2. One of the other HHC tri-leaders, Rossville, hosts TC in a girls-boys doubleheader.
And in the Three Rivers Conference, leader Peru (4-0) takes on Maconaquah (1-1) in a rematch of the Miami County Tourney final that the Bengals won on Dec. 28. That’s another girls-boys doubleheader with the girls game tipping at 6:15 p.m.
The following is this weekend’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Kokomo at Harrison
Northwestern at Tipton
Pioneer at Cass
+ Clinton Central at Taylor
+ Eastern at Delphi
+ Tri-Central at Rossville
+ Peru at Maconaquah
+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll
SATURDAY
Western at Taylor
Logansport at Cass
Carroll at Pioneer
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. with exception of Peru-Mac (6:15)
