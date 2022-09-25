• NAME: Fuddy Kile
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Maconaquah
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Kile pulled in a school-record 14 receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown in the Braves' 28-26 victory over North Miami. Through six games, he has 48 catches for 708 yards and eight touchdowns. He already has tied the Braves' single-season receiving TD record held by Brian Troyer (1974) and Jon Betzner (1975). In addition, Kile's big game pushed his career receptions to 86, breaking the previous school record of 79 set by David Stogsdill in 1985. Kile is only the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,000 yards in a career.
