Kokomo is hosting the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s baseball tournament this week at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The HCAC is an NCAA D-III conference.
Franklin, Rose-Hulman, Earlham, Anderson and Hanover advanced to the tourney by finishing in the top five of the 10-team league. The tournament has a double-elimination format.
General admission is $10. Children 11 and under will be admitted free. HCAC students, faculty and staff with ID also will be admitted free.
Thursday
12:30 p.m.: Game 1, Hanover vs. Anderson
3:30 p.m.: G2, Rose-Hulman vs. Earlham
6:30 p.m.: G3, G1 winner vs. Franklin
Friday
12:30 p.m.: G4: G1 loser vs. G2 loser
3:30 p.m.: G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
6:30 p.m.: G6: G4 winner vs. G3 loser
Saturday
12:30 p.m.: G7:G5 loser vs. G6 winner
3:30 p.m.: G8: G5 winner vs. G7 winner
Sunday
12:30 p.m.: G9: G5 winner vs. G7 winner, if necessary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.