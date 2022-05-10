KT sports logo

Kokomo is hosting the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s baseball tournament this week at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The HCAC is an NCAA D-III conference.

Franklin, Rose-Hulman, Earlham, Anderson and Hanover advanced to the tourney by finishing in the top five of the 10-team league. The tournament has a double-elimination format.

General admission is $10. Children 11 and under will be admitted free. HCAC students, faculty and staff with ID also will be admitted free.

Thursday

12:30 p.m.: Game 1, Hanover vs. Anderson

3:30 p.m.: G2, Rose-Hulman vs. Earlham

6:30 p.m.: G3, G1 winner vs. Franklin

Friday

12:30 p.m.: G4: G1 loser vs. G2 loser

3:30 p.m.: G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

6:30 p.m.: G6: G4 winner vs. G3 loser

Saturday

12:30 p.m.: G7:G5 loser vs. G6 winner

3:30 p.m.: G8: G5 winner vs. G7 winner

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: G9: G5 winner vs. G7 winner, if necessary

