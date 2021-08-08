• NAME: Audrey Koetter
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Koetter had an average score of 80.5 in four tournaments in the season's opening week. The Kentucky Wesleyan recruit's highlights included shooting a personal-best 76 and finishing in third place in West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course and shooting 80 and finishing runner-up in Twin Lakes' invite at Tippecanoe C.C.
