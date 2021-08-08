Golf Girls Hoosier Conf 06.jpg

Northwestern golfer Audrey Koetter is shown in the 2020 Hoosier Conference tournament on Sept. 11, 2020, at Chippendale G.C.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Audrey Koetter

• SPORT: Girls golf

• SCHOOL: Northwestern

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Koetter had an average score of 80.5 in four tournaments in the season's opening week. The Kentucky Wesleyan recruit's highlights included shooting a personal-best 76 and finishing in third place in West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course and shooting 80 and finishing runner-up in Twin Lakes' invite at Tippecanoe C.C.

