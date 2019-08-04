The Kokomo Parents Babe Ruth baseball league has scheduled signups for its fall league and also early signups for its 2020 season.
There are two signup sessions — from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 18. The entry fees are $30 for fall ball and $85 for the 2020 season.
The fall league starts on Sept. 7 and ends in October with games on Saturday afternoons at Huston Park. Twelve-year-old players exiting Cal Ripken leagues are welcome.
To register for the 2020 season, a player must have his birth certificate and be accompanied by a parent or guardian for signature. There is no refund on the $85 entry fee.
Tryouts for the 2020 season are scheduled for Aug. 25 at Huston Park with the time TBD.
Questions should be directed to Gary Trent at 765 271-6937.
