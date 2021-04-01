Kokomo lost another fine servant and bowler when Lynn Harbaugh passed away on Friday after a bout with cancer at the age of 76.
Harbaugh set the women’s series record on Oct. 25, 1995 with a 743 series which she considered her greatest bowling achievement. However, many in the bowling community would consider her service to the local sport as more significant.
In addition to her series-record performance, Harbaugh racked up 14 City Tournament titles (nine actual and five handicap) spread across team, doubles and all events competitions. She tossed in one City senior title, a City mixed team actual title and a City mixed teamhandicap title. In 1992 and 1999 her team won the UAW Regional Championship and in 1999 they won the team international title. She was the UAW singles and all events champion twice. In the top Indiana tournament for women, the Indiana State Queens, she finished in ninth place in 1998. She had additional series of 735, 710 and 700 and almost reached perfection with her 299 game on Feb. 16, 2000. She also had high games of 279 (twice), 278, 277 (twice) and 276. She topped the Tribune honor roll dozens of times.
When she married husband Greg she was only averaging 134. By 1996 she was averaging 189. Her best career full-season average was 190 rolled in the 1997-98, 1999-00 and 2003-04 seasons.
Harbaugh tackled the most demanding of jobs for a local bowling association and did so with excellence. She became a director of the Kokomo Women’s Bowling Association (KWBA) in the 1990-91 season and continued in that role through the 1994-95 season. She moved up to treasurer for the 1995-96 season and when the KWBA combined the secretary and treasurer roles she took that on from the 1996-97 season through the 2005-06 seasons.
But Harbaugh didn’t stop serving there. She was heavily involved in the merger discussions and when the Kokomo Bowling Association (KBA) merged with the KWBA and the youth association, Harbaugh signed up to be the association manager for the newly merged City of Firsts USBC. She served in this capacity for the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. I had the pleasure of working with her as the association president these two years. She was always on top of things and served the bowling community well. She was elected a state delegate at least 10 times and was a national delegate twice.
Along the way, she was a charter member of the joint committee since its inception in 1995 which brought the KBA and KWBA together to host the Hall of Fame ceremony and Monte Carlo nights. She was instrumental in getting the 1995 state tournament and then worked in the doubles/singles office for that tournament. She also served as secretary and president of various leagues. Harbaugh implemented the new WINLABS software for our association and helped roll out new local awards for the new merged association. She initiated the KWBA’s newsletter, called Telebowler.
All of these accomplishments resulted in Harbaugh being elected into the Kokomo Bowling Hall of Fame in 2004. Harbaugh’s last season bowling was in the 2007-08 season after which she would spend her winters with husband Greg playing golf in Florida. When she returned in the spring, she would work at Chippendale Golf Course, still taking care of her customers.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Harbaugh family. We thank them for allowing her to serve us for so many years.
