The 16th edition of the Liberty Cup was held Friday at the American Legion. The Kokomo Country Club captured its seventh title, tying Wildcat Creek for most wins.
The KCC team amassed a total of 531 points in the stableford event, using all but one score for men’s gross, men’s net, senior men, women’s gross and women’s net. Wildcat Creek finished in second place with 515 points, Chippendale was third with 487 points and the Legion had 447 points.
The KCC team put up some consistently low scores. In fact, across all divisions the KCC tallied 10 scores of 75 or less — the same as Wildcat Creek. The differentiator was the KCC men’s net team out-scored all other teams by at least 16 points.
Leading the way for the KCC were net scores of 65 for Eddie Lopez and 67s for Steve Switzer and Mike Grant. These were the top three net scores for the day. Wildcat’s Jason Harbaugh managed an even-par net 70 and all the remaining players were over par.
The KCC team also outscored all teams in the men’s scratch by at least 10 points and the women’s net by two points. The only divisions the KCC team did not lead were the men’s senior scratch division, where Wildcat Creek beat them by 10 points, and the women’s scratch division where Wildcat Creek beat the KCC by five and the Legion by only two and Chippendale by only three.
