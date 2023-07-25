Kokomo High School’s athletic department has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork filled out on FinalForms and turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes physical forms that are valid for the 2023-2024 school year.
FRIDAY
• Girls golf: 1-2 p.m. (at Kokomo C.C.)
MONDAY
• Boys and girls XC: 3-4:30 p.m. (KHS, Door 13)
• Football: 3-5 p.m. (Walter Cross Field)
• Boys tennis: 8:30-10 a.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. (KHS courts)
• Boys soccer: 3-5 p.m. (KHS fields)
• Girls soccer: 4:15-6:15pm (KHS fields)
• Volleyball: 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Haworth Gym)
