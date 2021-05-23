Kokomo has announced the dates for its summer camp schedule. The schedule is as follows, in order of opening date.
• Kokomo Summer Distance Camp. The camp runs on five Tuesdays – June 1, 8, 15, 22 and July 6 at Walter Cross Field. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the meet starts at 6. The cost is $30 for the entire run of the camp, or $7 per session.
The camp features action for males and females in age groups of 10-under, 11-13, 14-19 and open. For more information contact Kokomo coach Chad Salinas at 765-437-7467.
• The track and field speed camp is June 7, 9 and 10 at Walter Cross Field. The camp is for students age 8-15 at a cost of $20. For more information contact track coach Jordan Ousley at jtousley@kokomo.k12.in.us.
• The Learn to Swim camp is broken into three sessions: June 7-10; June 14-17; and June 21-24. There are three time slots: Advanced from 9-9:40 a.m.; intermediate from 9:45-10:15 a.m.; and beginner from 10:30-10:50 a.m.
The camp is open to those of any skill level ages 3 and up. Cost is $40 per session. For more information or to register contact KHS swim coach Trevor Trimpe at coach coachtrimpe.hcahurricanes@gmail.com
• The girls basketball camp runs June 14-17 at Memorial Gym, from 9-10:30 a.m. The camp is for girls in grades 3-8 and costs $35 per camper or $60 for siblings.
• The summer tennis camp runs June 14-18 at the KHS courts. It runs 9:30-11 a.m. The camp is for beginner and intermediate boys and girls players in grades 2-8.
The cost of the camp is $40 for camp only, or $50 for those who play in the Kokomo Open Tournament, which follows the camp and runs June 18-June 20. The cost of the tournament only is $25. For more information email KHS boys tennis coach Travis Taflinger at travis@bridgesoutreach.com or text 765-210-0700.
• The youth football camp runs June 21-23 from 3 p.m.-4:05 p.m. The cost is $5 per camper or $8 for siblings. For more information email KHS varsity coach Austin Colby at acolby@kokomo.k12.in.us.
• The volleyball camp runs June 21-24 with players in grades 1-5 participating from 1-2:20 p.m. and players in grades 6-8 following from 2:30-4 p.m. The camp is at the KHS New Gym. Cost of the camp is $30.
• The boys basketball camp runs July 5-9. Playerse in grades 1-4 participate at 11 a.m. and those in grades 5-8 follow at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $40.
• The girls middle school and high school soccer camp runs July 19-23 at the KHS soccer complex. This camp is for students in grades 6-12 and runs from 5-8 p.m. Any middle age student from any school may attend, though high school-age players must be KHS students.
For more information call the KHS athletic office at 765-455-8053.
• The girls elementary soccer camp runs July 26-30 at the KHS soccer complex from 6-8 p.m. The camp is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade, with an option for sixth graders as well. For more information contact Aaron Blessing at anblessing@kokomo.k12.in.us.
The camp is free.
• The boys soccer camp runs July 26-30 at the KHS soccer complex. Players entering kindergarten through fifth grade participate from 6-7 p.m. Players entering sixth through ninth grade participate from 6-8 p.m.
The camp is free. For more information contact KHS boys soccer coach Aaron Blessing at 765-366-4298.
• The softball camp has four options. The youth camp is for players ages 6-10 and runs Sept 21-22 from 6-8 p.m. at a cost of $25. The intermediate camp for players age 11-15 runs Sept 21-22 from 4-6 p.m. at a cost of $25. The intermediate/advanced pitching/catching camp runs from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at a cost of $20. The beginner pitching/catching camp runs from 5:30-7 on Sept. 23 at a cost of $20.
For more information call softball coach Mike Susong at 765-438-6687.
