Dan Dunn and Fred Gross have been pitching horseshoes for as long as they can remember.
Gross picked it up as a kid. Dunn has been at it for nearly as long.
“Something you can do all your life,” Dunn said.
Both are regulars at the Central Indiana Horseshoe Association which hosts leagues Monday through Thursday during the winter inside a pole barn on West Indiana Avenue.
Gross originally bought building, the club paid him back through league dues, and now the building is owned by the club.
Dusty awards and plaques are hung on one of the walls. The names of Gross and Dunn can be found more than once.
Horseshoe lifers one might say.
“Two guys who are good to be around,” Sam Payne said of Dunn and Gross. “They don’t say a bad word about anyone.”
Payne is another regular. He’s also the president of the Indiana National Horseshoe Pitching Association. On Wednesday, he honored Dunn and Gross for being 50-year members of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Both were presented with a patch and certificate, along with lifetime memberships to the national club. Dunn joked that his membership might not last too much longer.
Mortality is the subject of plenty of jokes, especially from Dunn. He’s one of the jokers. It was hard to catch a moment when Dunn wasn’t smiling at a recent league night.
The ceremony was brief. Payne read a brief message from the association and everyone grabbed their horseshoes. There were games to be played.
“Sorry we beat up on you last time,” Dunn said as he shook Payne’s hand.
Oldies music played through speakers as teams of two competed against each other. The music is indicative of the generation of people who turnout every week.
The group’s numbers are shrinking, and they’ve lost a few members in recent years.
Dunn had a recent bout with cancer and has had other health problems. He still pitches when he can. Reduced mobility prevents Dunn from looking down when he tosses a horseshoe. He relies on more than 50 years of muscle memory.
And you wouldn’t even know it.
Dunn can still land his horseshoes around and near the stake with more consistency than some of the other members.
“He still throws a good shoe, he just can’t see where it’s going,” Gross said.
It’s all about the arm swing, apparently.
“I know what I’m doing,” Dunn said. “I just can’t see what I’m doing.”
