ROCKPORT — The Kokomo Post 6 squad is among the final three teams alive for the American Legion state baseball title and in a twist, the Sixers will now host the final two games of the tournament after persistent rain in Southern Indiana washed out Tuesday’s planned final rounds.
The Sixers were scheduled to face Terre Haute on Tuesday with the winner of that game facing Muncie for the title before rain forced the tournament to be rescheduled.
Now Kokomo will host the final two games at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park on Saturday. Kokomo faces Terre Haute at 1 p.m. Then, 45 minutes after the conclusion of that game, the winner faces Muncie for a one-game championship. All three teams have a loss in the double-elimination tourney.
“We’ve hosted the state several times and the state commissioner was comfortable with bringing the games to our ballpark,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “The fact that we were more centrally located than the other two teams made it just right. The other teams liked that option better than driving back to Rockport.
“I know my boys are pretty excited. They’re going to get to sleep in their own bed and play on their own field and hopefully that is a home-field advantage for us.”
Post 6 dropped into the losers’ bracket Sunday when it fell to Muncie, then kept its tourney hopes alive Monday with a 3-2 victory over Rockport.
“We got another spectacular pitching performance, this time by Levi Mavrick,” Andrews said. “He pitched a complete game [seven innings], gave up just six hits, two runs, struck out four and had one base on balls.”
The Sixer offense staked Mavrick to a 2-0 lead with single runs in the bottom of the first and second innings. Rockport scored a run in the top of the fourth but Kokomo scored in the bottom of the frame to push its lead to two runs again. Rockport scored a run in the top of the seventh but couldn’t tie the game.
At the plate, Cayden Calloway led the Sixers with two singles and a run scored, and Preston Sanford had a double and an RBI.
“We only had two strikeouts the entire game; hit the ball very well, just right at people many times,” Andrews said.
Kokomo (23-9-2) is 0-1 against Terre Haute, falling 4-1 in a game in the Terre Haute tournament in June. The Sixers are 4-3 against Muncie.
