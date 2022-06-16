Kokomo Bobkats post player Corey Boyd dunks home a bucket against Toledo Glass City in Game 1 of the Midwest Conference Finals Thursday night in Memorial Gym. Boyd scored six points in Kokomo’s 107-92 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TAKING CONTROL
Kokomo’s depth wears down Toledo in MCF opener
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Just like in the first and second rounds of The Basketball League playoffs, the Kokomo BobKats took care of business at home to start the Midwest Conference Finals on Thursday night.
The BobKats whipped Toledo Glass City in the fourth quarter to break away for a 107-92 win in front of 1,953 fans in a steamy Memorial Gym. The best-of-three series shifts to Toledo for Game 2 on Saturday and, if needed, Game 3 on Sunday.
T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Calvin Giles Jr. goes after a rebound. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Alan Arnett heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Devin Harris puts up a shot. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Corey Boyd puts up a shot. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Calvin Giles Jr., right, and Toledo's Kaleb Vaughn go after a rebound. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Alan Arnett heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Bobkats post player Corey Boyd dunks home a bucket against Toledo Glass City in Game 1 of the Midwest Conference Finals Thursday night in Memorial Gym. Boyd scored six points in Kokomo’s 107-92 victory.
Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Devin Harris takes the ball to the basket. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats defeated Toledo Glass 107-92 in Game 1 of the TBL Midwest Conference finals in Memorial Gym on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Previously in the playoffs, Game 1 wins at home helped propel Kokomo to series victories over the Lebanon Leprechauns and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds.
“That’s the key. We have to make sure we take care of home court and keep control of the series,” Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston said. “Right now, what we did [Thursday] was take control of the series. Now. we have to go and win a closeout game on Saturday.
“We just have to stay focused on the task at hand,” he added. “The task at hand is trying to get past this round. Last year, we got into this round. We want to go further this year.”
Kokomo and Toledo battled back and forth through 2 1/2 quarters. Toledo led 26-21 after the first quarter, Kokomo led 47-45 at halftime and the teams were locked in a 61-61 tie with 5:00 remaining in the third quarter. At that point, there had been 13 lead changes and nine ties.
The BobKats pushed to a 75-68 lead by the close of the third quarter — and then dominated the final quarter.
After Glass City closed to within 75-71 in the opening 70 seconds of the final quarter, the BobKats rattled off a 9-0 run to build an 84-71 lead. Guards Derek Hawthorne and T.J. Henderson combined to score all nine of the points.
The BobKats kept a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Kokomo’s depth was the difference in the game. The BobKats used 12 players, with 10 of them playing 14:00 or more. Toledo had just eight players.
“That’s one thing about us. We have [depth] and there’s no letdown on our defensive intensity and our offensive intensity,” Levingston said. “We make you work the first half. The second half, you’re going to be tired. You have eight bodies out there and we have 12. We have four extra bodies to throw at you.”
Hawthorne scored a game-high 34 points, Henderson had 18 points and Devin Harris had 14 points. All three came off the bench. Kokomo had a 77-6 edge in bench points.
Also for Kokomo, Tremont Moore also had 14 points, Alan Arnett had eight points and four other BobKats between four and six points apiece.
Arnett and Calvin Giles Jr. took 10 rebounds apiece. Harris dished five assists and Arnett had three. Harris also had three steals.
Christopher Darrington led Toledo with 26 points, Clemmye Owens V had 21 points and Kaleb Vaughn had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Kokomo held a commanding 60-26 advantage in points in the paint. Toledo had a 16-7 edge in 3-pointers made.
• The Basketball League honored Toledo backup center Myles Copeland before the game. A Toledo firefighter by trade, Copeland rushed to the aid of a fallen referee during a game last week at Jamestown, New York. Copeland performed life-saving CPR.
The referee, John Sculli, passed out on the court with :28 remaining in the first quarter of Toledo’s game against Jamestown. Sculli became unresponsive.
It happened across from Toledo’s bench. Copeland raced to check Sculli’s vitals, but didn’t feel a pulse or see him breathing, so Copeland began administering CPR until paramedics arrived.
