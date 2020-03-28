One day in late fall last year, Mitchell Gauger got a phone call from IUPUI athletic director Dr. Roderick Perry. Gauger, a former IUPUI diver, is still involved in activities at IUPUI so a call from Perry wasn’t out of the ordinary.
The news he heard when he picked up certainly wasn’t routine however. The call from Perry was to tell Gauger, a Kokomo native and former Wildkat athlete, that he’d been selected for the IUPUI Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I’m on the alumni council so it’s not out of normal for him calling,” Gauger said. “Obviously, being on the alumni council I knew it was the time when people were typically notified, but I was sitting at work, I didn’t expect the call coming down the pike. I got the call from Dr. Perry and he informed me that I was included.”
Gauger had been nominated first more than a year earlier by former roommate and IUPUI soccer player Cody Reaves, but that wasn’t what he was expecting when he answered the phone.
“I was surprised and honored, obviously,” Gauger said. “I do remain quite active in IUPUI in general, not just in athletics, but particularly the athletic department, and I had such an incredible experience there that it’s an honor that I was extremely excited to have, but not expected in any form.”
Gauger was one of four new members in the IUPUI hall honored at a banquet on Feb. 15 in Indianapolis. A 2009 Kokomo High School graduate and part of the Gauger triplets with Tylor and Brittany, Mitchell Gauger was a three-time state qualifier for the Wildkats. He was 24th as a sophomore, 25th as a junior, and scored a podium spot finishing eighth as a senior.
At IUPUI, Gauger was a four-time All-Summit League diver and won the 2013 Summit League Championship MVP award. He was also the top athletic and academic performer in his senior class, earned the Mel Garland Distinguished Athlete Award, and was named one of the school’s Top 10 Male Students.
Gauger graduated with a degree in business management in 2013, and got his MBA from IU Kokomo in 2015. He currently works in Indianapolis as a fundraiser for Culver Academies.
Looking back, choosing IUPUI worked out ideally.
“Just like any other Division I athlete, really any other college athlete, along the way there were bumps and bruises and questions if you made the right choice,” Gauger said. “I think once you push through it, you ultimately see that it was definitely the right choice. At IUPUI, A, graduating with no debt was extremely rewarding, but B, the relationships I created I’m not sure I could have created better ones at any other institution. Obviously geographically friends and family could come watch us at the Natatorium.
“[IUPUI’s] Kelley School of Business, I can’t say enough positive things about that. The professors and faculty members are top notch, they have real-world experience in their professions. The way that Indianapolis rallies around amateur athletics in general, that was really cool to be a part of. Nowadays IUPUI is at the center of all that energy and excitement.”
Adding to that excitement was being around the national diving program.
“The Natatorium was a national training site for diving, so every day I was practicing with current Olympians, past Olympians. It was like a little cheat code that I got to learn from the best athletes and best coaches side-by-side when I was going to school,” he said. “That made me a better athlete. I was never going to be better than them, but they pushed me to be better.
“Being around like-minded individuals who wanted to succeed in everything they do obviously energized not only me but my teammates and coaches as well.”
For all the excitement of competing in events, the best memories from his time as a Jaguar are about the interactions he enjoyed every day. Gauger told a story of seeing a video of a Xavier athlete being asked what he’ll miss about college after an elimination game and taking a very long time to answer, but eventually the answer boiled down to team dinners. Gauger saw that and related to it immediately.
“I always go back to things people might take for granted, but the road trips, the bus rides, the hotel stays, the meets, being around teammates for years and building relationships that you never thought possible,” Gauger said. “They obviously became family members. Sure … winning X meet was awesome or winning that meet was awesome, but those relationships are one of a kind.”
At the time he enrolled in IUPUI, Gauger didn’t see a lot of Howard County athletes take that route, but since has noticed more and he hopes he’s been a catalyst for people in his home to take the same path that worked out so well for him. He credits Kokomo’s athletic programs and academic programs, as well as the diving club he competed with — now called the Indiana International School of Diving — for helping him be ready for what awaited at IUPUI.
The hall of fame induction ceremony was a night to celebrate the big moments and the little ones that made his experience enriching.
“Being on the athletic alumni council I’ve been at probably the last five or six hall of fame events so I thought going in I would know what that moment would be like, but really, it was indescribable to be there with my family and teammates and past coaches,” Gauger said. “To be part of that hall of fame class that continues to lay a foundation for the university was awesome to celebrate.
“To be able to use my speech as a platform to thank them for all the hard work, money, resources they put in to get me where I am today, that was really cool to be a part of as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.