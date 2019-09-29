BATTLE GROUND – Less than Kiah Parrott’s best was still more than good enough to earn the Kokomo senior a berth in next weekend’s IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals.
Parrott fired a 74 on a Battle Ground Golf Club course that had been soaked by rain Friday evening and overnight Saturday morning. Her score was good enough for second place among the top five individuals advancing from non-qualifying teams at the Lafayette Regional and third overall.
Parrott will be joined by Tipton sophomore Lucy Quigley, who led the Blue Devils with a 77. That score matched Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski for third place among individual state qualifiers and Quigley was fourth overall.
Culver Academy, paced by medalist Reese Wilson’s two-under-par 70, captured the regional championship at 331. Lake Central (335) and Crown Point (339) also advanced to the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Kokomo finished fourth at 355, four shots ahead of Western. After Parrott, Haley Salinas shot 90 for the Kats, Molly Mavrick 95 and Elizabeth Lytle 96.
Parrott said her round got off to a rough start but the turning point came on the sixth hole.
“I hit my tee shot on the sixth hole in the bunker, and I stuck it to about 10 feet from the hole,” Parrott said. “I made the putt and got some motivation from there.”
Parrott fired 37s on the front and back nines, a testimony to her consistent play.
“I honestly wasn’t hitting the ball as well as I have been hitting it,” Parrott said. “I just managed to keep it pretty steady all day.”
Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter believed the Battle Ground course played to Parrott’s strengths.
“The course played really well for her,” Carpenter said. “She just struggled on a couple of holes. The wind kind of picked up on the back nine, which kind of throws her game off a little bit trying to adjust to it. Overall, she performed really well, just shy of what her goal was: to win it. Second place is good but advancing to state was her main goal.”
Now Parrott has a chance to achieve her season-long mission, to win a state championship.
“With her, it’s her mindset, making sure she gets out there and stays focused,” Carpenter said.
Like Parrott, Quigley was hoping to shoot better.
“There were a couple of shots she gave away, not that that’s a bad round at all,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “She really fought to finish with a 77. The last three holes she had to finish strong and she did that.”
Coming off last week’s 76 at the sectional, Quigley thrived on the Battle Ground course.
“I think longer courses play well for her,” Bales said. “She gets off the tee so well. Her short game is improving. If she sinks a putt here and there, she’ll be even better.”
Also advancing to the state finals as individuals were Michigan City’s Lia Thomas (73) and Lafayette Jeff’s Halie Wolf (79).
Western was led by Kylee Duncan’s 86 and Mady Smith’s 87. Ella Williamson shot 90 and Megan Hill 96.
Tipton was ninth at 368, thanks in part to a season-best 89 from Emma Crawford. The Blue Devils finished just behind Michigan City (364), Harrison (365) and Munster (366). Also for the Blue Devils, Ava Clouser shot 94 and Lacie Logan 108.
Three local individuals participated. Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter shot 90. Maconaquah’s Kianna Sharp shot 83, just four shots behind the last advancing spot, and teammate Brianna Smitley shot 100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.