Tayler Persons’ summer is pointed toward Aug. 21. That’s when something that doesn’t quite feel real yet will unfold in front of his eyes.
Persons has signed with ZZ Leiden in the Dutch Basketball League. The Kokomo High School and Ball State product heads to the Netherlands on Aug. 21 to start his career as a professional player.
“It’s hard to explain. I still feel like it’s not real so much yet because I’m not over there yet, but I’m excited for it all,” Persons said. “I miss playing basketball in front of people and the fans. To be able to go to a team where they have a great following and a great setup, it’s exciting for me. I can’t wait to go prove myself to the rest of the world.
“I like that challenge. That’s something my whole life I’ve had to do — I’ve had to prove myself to people.”
Persons signed last month with ZZ Leiden, which plays in the Netherlands’ top division. The opportunity materialized after Persons signed with Toronto-based agent Matt Slan following Persons’ senior year with Ball State last winter. Former Kokomo assistant Lawrence Burnett recommended Slan to Persons.
“My agent called me and he said it would be a great first start for me,” Persons said. “This team was the best team in the league last year and they have a good following. They play in the Euro Cup as well so you get seen by a lot of different people. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the city so I’m excited to get there.”
ZZ Leiden coach Rolf Franke plans to use Persons as a point guard, the role he filled with the Wildkats and Cardinals.
“My agent talked to their coach. He knows their coach pretty well,” Persons said. “They expect me to come in and run the team. They know what I’ve done in college. They know I bring scoring and the ability to [make] others better. I know they’re going to expect a lot from me and that’s good because I expect more from myself.”
Persons got a look at international play when he suited up with an Athletes in Action team at the International University Sports Games in Brazil last summer. Playing in Holland is going to be new, but not entirely uncharted ground. Former Kokomo teammate D.J. Balentine and former Ball State teammate Franko House have both played in Holland.
“I know the game is a little different over there,” Persons said. “D.J. has played in the Netherlands, the same league. Franko House from Ball State has played in the same league, so getting advice from them. I think my game will translate really well over there.
“I just feel like they use a lot of ball screens. That’s something I feel like I’m very strong at. On my team, they play with pace; I like to play in the open court. A lot of guys in European basketball are skilled. That suits my game too. A lot of big guys can step out and shoot.”
Before he heads to Holland, Persons has been able to scout ZZ Leiden’s style of play, and what competition is like.
“I definitely have been doing my research,” Persons said. “They have most of their games on YouTube. There’s high-level people that are going to play and when we play in the Euro Cup there’s high-level guys. They’re expecting me to come in and be good like [previous Leiden standouts] were.”
As a senior last season, Persons led Ball State in scoring at 16.7 points per game, and in assists at 4.3 per game. He was named to the all-Mid American Conference squad for the third time in his three seasons in the league. After finishing his career at Ball State, Persons wanted to keep pursing basketball.
He said his goal is to play in the “NBA, but I know the route I have to take. I have to go overseas and prove myself. I want to play professional basketball as long as I can and enjoy it. I hope this game brings me back here to the highest level of basketball because that’s everyone’s dream. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it anywhere.
“I take pride in that I’m able to tell people I’m a professional athlete that gets paid to play a sport. To do something you love every day, that’s what’s so important to me.”
In pursuit of that goal, joining ZZ Leiden and getting a chance to move abroad and see more of the world is a bonus. Leiden topped the regular-season standings in the 10-team Dutch Basketball League last season before falling in the playoff semifinals.
“I want them to win a championship,” Persons said. “I’m going there to lead games. I’ll do whatever the team wants me to do to win and prove that I’m the best player out there. That’s how I look at every game. I’m excited to go. God’s blessed me with this ability and I don’t want to put it to waste.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.