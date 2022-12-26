From the depths of winter to the height of summer and back into the cold, the local sports scene had a rich year with reasons for excitement flaring up all over the Kokomo Tribune’s coverage area.
Individuals and teams from Flora to Greentown, Peru to Kokomo, gave fans plenty of reasons to shout in 2022, and none louder than the roars that accompanied the Kokomo High School boys basketball squad last March.
Let’s look back at the local sports stories that defined 2022.
WILDKAT BASKETBALL
With a squad that had no seniors in the rotation, and a sophomore sensation lighting up gyms, Kokomo’s boys basketball team made a surprising run to the Class 4A Final Four last March, and supercharged the fan base for the new season that has just begun.
The Kokomo international school welcomed Flory Bidunga to his new home away from home, and the 6-foot-10 sophomore from the Democratic Republic of the Congo teamed with an emerging array of talented teammates and new coach John Peckinpaugh to charge up the Red and Blue fans.
After a promising 15-7 regular season, Kokomo avenged losses to two North Central Conference rivals in the Logansport Sectional to win the Kats’ first postseason hardware since 2014. First, the Kats blew out Harrison by 22 points in a game where Peckinpaugh said the young Kat core grew up. Then, led by a triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots from Bidunga, the Kats beat Lafayette Jeff 49-42 for the sectional title.
It was right back to Logan for the regional where Kokomo caught and passed Fort Wayne Snider with a 15-3 fourth-quarter run for a 45-40 victory. Then in the final, the Kats staged another fourth-quarter comeback to take out Westfield and eventual Mr. Basketball Braden Smith 64-60 in another payback game after a regular season loss to the Shamrocks.
The run ended in the Northern Semistate with a 42-40 loss at the hands of No. 1-ranked Chesterton, the eventual state runner-up.
The Kats got big lifts from Shayne Spear, Patrick Hardimon, the Bellamy brothers Zavion and Zion, and Reis Beard, as well as a cast of contributors in the postseason run. But make no mistake, the biggest energy comes from the shot-blocking, dunk-rocking Bidunga, whose play sends a charge through adults, students, and especially young kids who flock to him.
The entire group is back this season, leading to a dramatic rise in KHS all-sports passes and attendance.
WILDKAT FOOTBALL
When the IHSAA announced its new enrollment-based classes for football this season, Kokomo dropped a class and moved to Class 4A, opening up a new landscape of rivals for the Wildkat gridders.
Already gaining steam under third-year coach Austin Colby and the return of Colby-style football to Walter Cross Field, the Kats ripped off an 8-1 regular season, falling a game short of the NCC title when they lost to Lafayette Jeff by two points in the season closer.
Stinging from that conference loss, the Kats re-focused for the postseason and dominated their sectional for their first sectional title since 2017. The Kats crushed Frankfort 70-6, beat Western 28-8 in an energized local clash, and overpowered Mississinewa 44-13 to win the sectional.
The Kats powered by Columbia City 42-13 in the regional to reach the Class 4A Northern Semistate. Their run ended when New Prairie stormed back in the fourth quarter to edge Kokomo 10-9 and take a spot in the state championship game.
Kokomo’s familiar bowling ball offense yielded impressive numbers. Quarterback Evan Barker and running backs Junior Story and Keegan Name combined to run for 3,511 yards and 52 touchdowns behind a space-clearing offensive line.
Just as he is a leader on the basketball squad, Shayne Spear was a leader in football, pacing the Kat defense with 83 tackles, followed by Name, Jaquan East (more on him in our next top story on the list) and another basketball stalwart, Reis Beard. Spear took a team-high six turnovers on defense with three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
WRESTLING IMPACT
Six local wrestlers reached the state finals last February, with four scoring medals on the second and final day at state, highlighted by Eastern’s Brodie Porter’s run to the state championship match at 170 pounds.
Porter won his opening match, then his quarterfinal and semifinal matches to set up a showdown with unbeaten Brody Baumann of Evansville Mater Dei in an all-senior championship match under the lights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Baumann won, taking his second state title in a row. Porter finished his final season 44-2.
Peru’s Jalen May was fourth at 106 pounds, Western’s Mitchell Betz was sixth at 152 and Maconaquah’s Logan Farnell was sixth at 160. Porter, May, Betz and Farnell each took the first state medal of their careers.
Two more locals, Kokomo 182-pounder Jaquan East and Western 113-pounder Tanner Tishner, also reached state.
In the rapidly growing girls side of wrestling, Kokomo’s Aulani Davis won her third straight state title at the girls state finals at Memorial Gym in January. She scored three straight pins to win the 145-pound division for the second straight season after winning at 132 as a freshman.
Another Wildkat, Brielle Humphries was fourth in the heavyweight class at the girls state meet and Leah Mitchell was a state qualifier.
Girls wrestling is termed as an “emerging sport” by the IHSAA this past May and as such is on the path to eventually becoming an official IHSAA sport.
BOBKATS’ RUN
After a 3-7 start to the season, the Kokomo BobKats rallied over the back half of the season to nose their way into the postseason by sweeping a pair of games on the final weekend of the regular season to finish 12-11. After that, the BobKats kept gaining steam, battling all the way to the final four of The Basketball League playoffs.
To open the playoffs, the BobKats beat Lebanon in a best-of-three series that went down to the wire. Kokomo staged a 19-point second half comeback to force overtime in Game 3, then emerged a 113-107 winner in overtime as T.J. Henderson’s hot shooting powered the winners.
In the Lower Midwest Division finals, Kokomo swept Owensboro in two games with local star Alan Arnett scoring 30 points in the opening win, and Henderson scoring 21 in the clinching game.
Next was the Midwest Conference Finals, where Kokomo swept Toledo. The BobKats’ depth paid off and Derek Hawthorne scored 34 points in the opening win at Memorial Gym, and the BobKats sealed the deal with a road win as Hawthorne again led the way.
The BobKats made it all the way to the East Regional Finals, the final four, against Albany. Kokomo won the opener but Albany won two games in New York to take the series.
PERKINS DRAFTED
Former Kokomo High School athlete Jack Perkins’ move to Indiana University paid off as the right-handed pitcher became the ace of IU’s baseball team and was drafted by Oakland in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft on July 18.
Perkins started his college career at Louisville and decided to transfer to IU prior to his junior season. In the spring of 2022, his only season at IU, Perkins posted a team-best 5.10 ERA and team-best .240 batting average against while also leading the squad in innings pitched, strikeouts and starts.
He joined Oakland’s organization well into the minor league season and shortly thereafter was promoted to A’s affiliate Stockton in Class A.
In six appearances combined at two of Oakland’s minor league squads, Perkins posted a strong 2.70 ERA with two starts and four relief outings. He pitched 10 innings with 14 strikeouts, two walks and a batting average against of .194.
TIGERS COME UP B1G
Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden teamed up on two state championship teams at Northwestern. Now they’re making big impacts in Big Ten women’s basketball on their respective squads.
Layden was named all-Big Ten honorable mention last season after leading Purdue in scoring at 11.6 points per game as well as steals at 1.7 per game and in minutes played. Then a sophomore, she added 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and connected on 63 3-pointers as a mainstay on the Purdue perimeter.
Bostic averaged a Big Ten-best 11.41 rebounds per game last season, which ranked 12th nationally, to go with 6.7 points per game in her first season at Illinois after transferring from Michigan State. Then a sophomore, her rebound average was the highest single-season average in Illinois history. She was the only Illini player to start all 27 games.
IUK ON THE RISE
IU Kokomo made the NAIA tournament in three team sports and had three more individuals advance in their sports as well.
Of all that, the men’s basketball team made the biggest splash on the national stage. Led by double-digit scorers Tre’Quan Spivey, Desean Hampton and Allante Harper, coach Eric Echelbarger’s squad went 32-4 and made a run in the NAIA tournament in March.
After winning the River States Conference tournament at home, the Cougars hit the road to Iowa for the opening two rounds of NAIA tourney play. There they won a pair of nail-biters. They beat Dordt 82-80 and host school William Penn 93-92. That put them in the NAIA Sweet 16 and the national finals in Kansas City, Missouri, where Concordia University ended IUK’s season, beating the Cougars 75-65.
• The IUK women’s soccer team won the RSC tournament championship for the first time this November, crushing Rio Grande 7-1 in the championship game. With the victory, IUK reached the NAIA tournament for the first time in program history. The Cougars fell at the University of the Cumberlands on Nov. 17 in the national tourney, finishing IUK’s breakout 14-3-3 season.
• The IUK women’s volleyball team won its fifth straight RSC tourney to earn the program’s eighth straight spot in the NAIA tournament. The Cougars’ 30-7 season ended with a loss to the College of Saint Mary in the NAIA tourney in Omaha.
• IUK’s Brandi Jones, a Maconaquah product, was the medalist of the RSC women’s golf championship in April with a three-round total of 234. That qualified her for the NAIA national tournament in May. She’s the first IUK golfer male or female to qualify for the national meet.
• IUK runners Casey Pfefferkorn and Luis Saldana both competed in the NAIA Cross Country Championships in November. Pfefferkorn, a Northwestern High School product, took 132nd out of 326 runners in the women’s 5,000-meter race. Saldana was 258th out of 318 runners in the men’s 8,000-meter race.
CARROLL’S BANNER YEAR
Carroll’s current run of talented athletes paved the way for postseason success in four sports in 2022.
Carroll’s boys basketball team rode the high-scoring trident of Owen Duff, Jake Skinner and Chris Huerta and a cast of contributors to a breakthrough campaign. The Cougars won their first 12 games, dropped a game by one point, then won another dozen in a row to take Hoosier Heartland Conference, sectional and regional titles.
The Cougar boys won their title games in resounding fashion, crushing Rossville 62-36 for the sectional title and taking out No. 1 Monroe Central 44-23 in the regional final. The run ended with a loss to Central Noble in the Class 2A Northern Semistate.
• Carroll’s baseball team nearly matched the hoops team. Starting with the opening game, the Cougars ripped off 22 wins in a row before a loss to end the regular season, then bounced back by winning the Class 2A Wabash Sectional, taking each game by seven or more runs. In the regional, the Cougars edged Delphi 5-4 before falling to Wapahani in the regional final.
• Led by the high-scoring duo Alli Harness and Madison Wagner, The Carroll girls basketball team had another strong season and took regular season and postseason hardware. The Cougars went 18-8 and tied Sheridan for the HRC title, then in the postseason beat Manchester, Cass and edged Pioneer 66-61 to win the Class 2A Cass Sectional.
• Carroll’s football team won its second straight sectional title. The Cougars went 8-1 in the regular season. Then with Keegan Ellis running wild, they dominated North White, Tri-Central and West Central to win their Class 2A regional before falling to Adams Central in the championship game to end an 11-2 season.
COMETS END DROUGHT
Eastern’s baseball team broke a 23-year postseason drought when the Comets won the Class 2A Eastern Sectional title.
The Comets opened the postseason with defending sectional champion Madison-Grant and rolled over the Argyllls 9-4, then cruised over Eastbrook 13-4 in the championship to reach the regional round. The Comets ended their season with a 23-8 record after falling to Wapahani in the regional semifinal.
Balanced hitting and pitching led the way for the Comets. Eastern hit a crisp .350 as a team with Levi Mavrick, Corbin Snyder and Porter Brovont hitting .400 or higher. Snyder, Mavrick and Owen Taylor led the pitching corps.
• Western’s baseball team surged to a 25-3 season behind a combination of dominant starting pitching and strong hitting. Brothers Mitchell and Parker Dean combined to go 14-2 and had solid backing from the rest of the pitching staff, which had an ERA of 1.37. The Panthers hit a smart .352 with the Deans, Dylan Bryant and Garrett Lupoi leading the offense.
In the postseason, Western beat Peru, Maconaquah and Northwestern to win a Class 3A sectional, taking each game by five runs or more. The Panthers’ season ended with a loss to John Glenn in the regional semifinals.
A SPLASH AT STATE
In individual sports, local athletes made waves in track and field, swimming and diving, golf and cross country, and none more so than Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence, who made history for Kokomo at the boys track and field state meet in June. He led the rundown of locals in those sports who took medals, stood on the podium, or earned honors at state.
Lawrence took third at the state meet in the 100-meter dash and was seventh in the 200 to medal in both. Better yet, he clocked a :21.69 in the 200 preliminaries, which broke a school record that had stood since 1925.
Northwestern’s A’Marion Conyers also took a medal at the boys track state meet, taking ninth in the high jump.
• Eastern’s Porter Brovont wrapped up a glittering diving career with his third straight podium finish at the boys state swimming and diving meet. He took eighth this past February with a score of 440.3 in the state finals.
• Northwestern’s Hannah Moore took 19th at the girls state cross country meet in October, taking a medal and earning a place on the All-State squad. Earlier in the year she’d reached state in track, just missing a medal by one spot when she was 10th in the 1,600.
• Western’s Elizabeth Mercer took 16th out of 100 players at the girls golf state finals in October, shooting rounds of 80 and 79 for a two-day total of 159. The result netted Mercer, a junior, her third spot on the All-State team, which takes the top 10 players at state and the next 10 determined by a season-long points system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.