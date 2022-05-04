The IHSAA released new fall and winter sectional assignments for team sports in classes. Some old postseason rivalries endure, some rivalries break up, and some interesting new groupings popped up.
Some of the biggest changes come in football. Kokomo and Western are now in the same Class 4A sectional. And in Class 3A, Northwestern, Maconaquah and Peru are joined by a new state heavyweight — 15-time state champ Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
Last season, Kokomo’s football team was eliminated in the sectional by eventual Class 5A state runner-up Zionsville. Now, Kokomo is moving down to Class 4A for the first time while Zionsville moves up to 6A. This coming fall, Kokomo will compete in Sectional 20 with Western, Frankfort, Huntington North, Jay County, Marion, Muncie Central and Mississinewa.
“Everybody’s excited about the new opportunity,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Obviously, we’d like to make the most of it. There’s still some good football teams in there that we’re going to have to play and compete against. Definitely a little bit different than who we were playing last year and hopefully we can take full advantage.”
Previously, Western was in a Class 4A sectional that included five Indianapolis-area schools, headlined by Chatard, and 10-time state champ Indianapolis Roncalli.
“Obviously it brings some excitement to have some local teams,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “The last couple years we haven’t had anybody that’s been a local team. Now there’s a lot more teams around us that the kids know. We’ve played Frankfort before, we’ve played Kokomo, we’ve played Mississinewa.
“The last sectional we were in had two private schools that have combined for about 30 state championships. I was talking with our defensive coordinator and I think the sectional we got in is one of the best, top-to-bottom, sectionals in the 4A. Marion’s had a decent run here as of late. Kokomo’s had some success the last three or four years with Brett Colby as the head coach [who coached from 2007-2017]. It’s a really, really good sectional, a lot of quality programs.”
Kokomo won three straight sectionals from 2015-17 including one semistate appearance and a runner-up finish at state in 2017. Marion has reached the semistate in two of the last four seasons in Class 4A.
By dropping down out of Class 5A, Kokomo is now the biggest school in Class 4A. Huntington North is the third-largest.
Sectional draws won’t come out until deep in the regular season, but Western and Kokomo are already familiar having played the last two seasons in the first week of the season. Kokomo won last season 28-14 and Western won 34-19 in 2020.
“We had two great games the past two years and Alex Stewart does a great job out there,” Colby said. “They’ll be well-coached and it’ll be a tough out if we get a chance to play them.”
Northwestern, Peru and Maconaquah are in a new Class 3A sectional with Chatard, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, and Oak Hill. Chatard won the Class 3A state title in 2020; the Trojans are back in Class 3A after playing two years in Class 4A under the IHSAA’s success factor.
Carroll, a sectional champ last year, is in a new grouping with Taylor and Tri-Central, as well as Caston, Frontier, North White, Tri-County, and West Central.
The groupings for boys and girls basketball and volleyball are all in lockstep. The biggest change in those sports involves splitting up a sectional that had long seen Western, Northwestern, Peru and Maconaquah together with other Class 3A schools from the west.
Now, Western is headed west, still together with frequent postseason rival West Lafayette, as well as Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer and Twin Lakes.
Meanwhile, Northwestern, Maconaquah and Peru are now grouped in a sectional that leans east along with Bellmont, Mississinewa, Norwell and Oak Hill.
Northwestern’s girls basketball team is back in Class 3A after playing three years in Class 4A under the success factor. The Tigers were Class 4A runners-up in 2020 and sectional champs in ‘22.
In Class 2A, Lafayette Central Catholic has moved up a class and is now in the same sectional as Carroll. The Carroll boys basketball team won sectional and regional titles last season while the Carroll girls won a sectional title.
LCC throws a serious contender into the mix. The Knights were runners-up in both boys and girls basketball last season in Class A, and won the Class A volleyball crown.
For a full look at sectional groupings involving local schools in football, basketball, volleyball and soccer, see the scoreboard on page B2.
