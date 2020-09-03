A year ago, D.J. Balentine played in an IU Kokomo men’s basketball open gym and a seed was planted.
IUK coach Eric Echelbarger watched him and started thinking about Balentine’s next chapter. Balentine was also thinking about that next step, but didn’t expect to take it yet.
That seed sat dormant for months, until this spring when it started growing quickly. A former Kokomo Wildkat and University of Evansville star, Balentine decided to leave behind his pro career and accepted the post of IUK assistant coach.
“I always envisioned myself after basketball becoming a coach,” Balentine said. “I got presented this opportunity [in the spring]. At first, it was just a thought because I wasn’t ready to be done playing, but once I considered it more and started thinking on it more and talking to my family and people who are close in my circle, this is a great opportunity to have and start my career.”
Balentine replaces Roosevelt Jones, who moved to the University of Indianapolis this offseason.
“This spring, when I knew Roosevelt was going to be moving on … I had it in the back of my mind I wanted to reach out to D.J.,” Echelbarger said. “Obviously, it’s important for me to bring in people who understand the game at a championship level and D.J. had a great career at the University of Evansville. Being able to get someone that’s from here, that has championship-level experience, I just think he’s a great fit to be a great basketball coach. He knows the game, he’s very knowledgeable, and he relates to all types of people very well.”
As a Wildkat, Balentine helped Kokomo reach the Class 4A state title game as a junior in 2011 and was named an Indiana All-Star in 2012. At Evansville, the 6-foot-3 guard led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring his sophomore, junior and senior seasons and finished as the Aces’ all-time leading scorer with 2,464 points.
Balentine then played professionally in Lithuania, the Netherlands, Iceland and Cyprus from 2016-19. As a 27-year-old, he knew he wanted to coach eventually, but that was down the line, until IUK expressed interest this spring.
Giving up playing at an early age was difficult.
“That’s the tough part because I feel like, I told my agent and I told my family I could still play at a very high level, but it felt like the right move to make,” Balentine said. “Watching basketball — and I’m going to be around basketball all the time — it’s going to give me the urge to play because I know I still can, but I believe this coaching ceiling is really high and this couldn’t be a better opportunity for me.”
Balentine accepted the post a few weeks ago and the school officially announced him as the new assistant on Monday.
“I’m very excited. I know I’ve been telling people as much as I put into my basketball career as a player and all the hard work and extra stuff I did … I dedicated my life to basketball,” Balentine said. “Nothing has changed, it’s just on the other side of the ball — getting players prepared, getting players ready for games and what to expect, and what defenses and opponents will throw at them.
“I had a vision for where I want to be at in a few years. I have a vision for where I want to be as a coach and I’m excited to get there.”
Balentine wants to eventually coach his own squad. This is the first step.
“My ultimate goal is to have my own program. The [NCAA] D1 level, that’s my ultimate goal to be at a D1 level. I know a lot of coaches who are fairly young,” Balentine said. “I’m 27, just turned 27, and I know it’s going to be a very long process and a very long, hard road, but I’m prepared to take it and I have a vision to get where I know I can be at. It doesn’t matter the level, high major, low major, any program of mine and taking it under my wing would be great to me.”
He joins a program that posted its highest win total at 27-7 last season and reached the NAIA Division II Sweet 16 in the national tourney for the second straight season.
Echelbarger made an impression on Balentine early on when they first started talking this spring. Balentine likes where the program is headed, and that Echelbarger is interested in helping Balentine move forward in his coaching career.
Balentine already has been given responsibility of working with players on skill development, using what he learned at Evansville, abroad and at NBA workouts to enhance the skills of the Cougar players. He’s been doing individual workouts with players, working in open gyms, and working with the players’ strength and conditioning.
Besides being excited for his own long-term future and to get his start in his hometown, Balentine envisions good things for the Cougars in the short-term future.
“They’re coming off a great year,” Balentine said. “Me and coach [Echelbarger] talk about it all the time that this team could out-do even last year’s team. I’m so grateful they let me be a part of that journey. I’m going to do everything I can to help them get better and help them get back to the national tournament. I’m beyond excited and I can’t wait to start.”
Echelbarger returns a largely veteran squad. He talked about what Balentine is adding to the team so far.
“[He has] tremendous energy, just a very high level of energy every time he hits the court,” Echelbarger said. “He’s pushing our guys really hard. We’re all different [as coaches]. One of the things that sticks out initially is he’s a guy that’s going to be very energetic every day and he’s going to push people to get to that next level. He’s seen basketball at a very high level and he understands what it takes to get there and I think his energy and enthusiasm is something that carries over to our team.
“I think our guys, they’re really going to enjoy getting to work with him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.