Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis led the high school bowlers Monday with games of 236 and 236 for a 472 series. He had nine strikes in the second game. Western’s Marianna Hunt led the girls with games of 246 and 214 for a 460 series. She had seven strikes in a row in the first game and six strikes in the second game.
Also on the boys side, Tri-Central’s Vincent Cook had games of 201 and 237 for a 438 series. Western’s Haydn Hunt (226 and 188 games) rolled a 414 series. Western’s Carter Hunt (180 and 211) had a 391 series. Kokomo’s Brighton Harris (184 and 207) had a 391 series. Eastern’s Levi Lapp (162 and 204) had a 366 series. Eastern’s Parker Rogers (159 and 201) had a 360 series. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (195 and 148) had a 343 series. Western’s Peyton Kirby had a 214 game. Western’s Peter Weber had a JV game of 185.
For the other girls, Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had games of 160 and 222 for a 382 series. Western’s Shelby Anderson (157 and 162) had a 319 series.
The Western boys team defeated Tri-Central, Kokomo defeated the Western girls, and Eastern defeated the blind draw team.
FRIDAY
Tri-Central’s Cook led the high school bowlers Friday with games of 202 and 259 for a 461 series. He had 10 strikes in the second game starting with six strikes in a row.
Eastern’s Rogers (203 and 207) had a 410 series. Western’s Carter Hunt (230 and 159) had a 389 series with nine strikes in his first game. Western’s Weber (214 and 172) had a 386 series. Western’s Caleb Burk (188 and 165) had a 353 series. Western’s Haydn Hunt (136 and 216) had a 352 series. Kokomo’s Ennis (186 and 161) had a 347 series. Eastern’s Lapp (160 and 170) had a 330 series. Eastern’s Jase Cloum (124 and 204) had a 328 series. Kokomo’s Harris (161 and 159) had a 320 series.
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt had the highest scores with games of 170 and 171 for a 341 series. Western’s Erin Goley (155 and 147) had a 302 series. Western’s Harlee Reel (139 and 131) had a 270 series. Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh had a 158 game. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had a JV game of 192.
The Western boys team defeated Kokomo, Eastern defeated Tri-Central, and the Western girls lost to the blind draw team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.