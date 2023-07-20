On Friday, May 19, Lauryn Hicks, stepped onto the field of her dreams. She was about to play in the NCAA Softball Tournament, pitching for Northern Kentucky against No. 4-ranked Tennessee. It was NKU’s first appearance in the tourney since moving up to Division I.
“We set foot on Tennessee’s field and it was so crazy. It was so loud. It was the loudest crowd I’ve ever heard,” Hicks said.
For the former Kokomo Wildkat standout, anticipation had been building since she was in elementary school.
“You just grow up watching softball on TV — I’ve always watched softball since I was 8 years old, and watching the [NCAA Women’s College] World Series and everything,” Hicks said. “I hoped that one day I’d be able to play in it — the World Series, a regional. It didn’t even feel real.”
The anticipation hit fever pitch the day before as she contemplated her start in the regional hosted by Tennessee.
“Oh my gosh, we’re going to play Tennessee tomorrow, who really has the No. 2 offense in the nation,” she remembered thinking. “We’re going to go up against All-Americans, and the No. 1 home run hitter in the nation. It’s so cool. We earned the right to be there considering we won conference. That was the goal and it was just amazing.”
Tennessee won that day 12-0, and the next day NKU fell 9-1 to Louisville, eliminating the Norse. Those losses didn’t dampen Hicks’ enthusiasm for what the Norse did, and what’s ahead for her and the program.
“This season will not only raise our standards, but make recruits know that just because you go to a mid-major D-1 school, you can still play in the World Series,” Hicks said.
She was a senior on this season’s squad, played a big role in getting NKU’s winning the Horizon League tournament, and will return for a second senior campaign next school year due to the COVID pandemic cutting short her freshman campaign.
The Norse’s appearance in the NCAA tournament was unexpected when past the midway point of the season, Northern Kentucky was struggling to stay afloat.
“It was so exciting because towards the middle of the season we were kind of in a rough patch,” Hicks said. “If I remember correctly we were 9-and-20something — it was really bad toward our Robert Morris series when we got swept.”
The Norse were 9-25 after losing that series. They then went on a 10-4 run the rest of the regular season to finish 13-9 in the Horizon League.
“We turned it around and ended up making the third seed at conference, which was really nice,” Hicks said. “We had to play Youngstown again, which we had just played in a three-game series [to close the regular season], they beat us two games out of three.
“I think just getting to the tournament, we knew once we got past Youngstown, we were going to see Oakland again at some point. We thought if we could get past Oakland, we could win the whole thing.”
In the conference tournament, the Norse beat No. 6 seed Youngstown State 1-0, beat No. 2 seed Robert Morris 2-1, then beat No. 1 seed Oakland to advance to a double-elimination championship, where they met Oakland again. Oakland won the next game, but NKU finished off the tourney title with a 2-1 victory in the final contest.
Hicks threw four innings in the title game for the win and was later named the HL tournament’s MVP. One of three main pitchers for NKU along with Alicia Flores and Madisyn Eads, Hicks had a team-best 2.94 ERA this spring in 121.1 innings. She fanned 144 batters. Hicks was one of three pitchers on the all-HL first team.
The Norse finished 25-32 with Hicks going 11-9. All three primary pitchers threw in each of the two NCAA games and Hicks noted that pitching and defense were the strengths of this year’s team. NKU’s Maddie Lacer was the league’s defensive player of the year.
Hicks said this season’s Norse team had the best chemistry she’s been a part of in four seasons at Northern Kentucky, and approached the quality of the squad her freshman year, when a team loaded with 10 seniors had postseason expectations, but COVID cut that season short.
“We like to hang out all the time, we embrace the idea of team. We’re always together,” Hicks said. “I think that is what has set this team apart from any of the other teams.”
Hicks said it’s helped that current players are grouped together for offseason summer workout squad — even when they’re home, and they take on incoming freshmen as part of those groups to get the newcomers used to what the work load is like, and get to know the veteran players.
The former Wildkat has grown as a pitcher as the program has reached its high water mark. She made just six appearances in 2020 before the season was cut short, posting an ERA of 5.79 in 9.2 innings. In 2021, her ERA was 3.86 in 69 innings. In 2022 she improved to an ERA of 2.93 in 141 innings with 162 strikeouts and continued that level in 2023.
“I think my freshman year, I was very timid going in,” Hicks said. “We had 10 seniors going in and there were two starting pitchers over me that were both seniors and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m probably not going to play.’ I really played scared. Once I grew up a little bit, it was like, ‘Oh, I can hang with these girls’ and I took that and ran with it.”
Northern Kentucky had four pitching coaches in Hicks’ first four seasons, but current pitching coach Morgan Newport is staying on board and Hicks is glad to work with her again, saying she let Hicks focus on what made her successful before arriving at NKU.
Hicks has ambitions for the 2023-24 season both as an individual and for the team.
“Personally, I would love to be Horizon League pitcher of the year,” she said. “Sydney Campbell from Oakland has been that the last three years. She’s very good. Being [HL] first team again would be very good. But the team one would be the one I would love to accomplish again, just going back to a regional.”
The experience of the NCAA tournament made Hicks hungry for more.
“Team-wise, we definitely would love to win again,” she said. “We would love to go to another regional, because we got a glimpse of it, and that was amazing.”
