On Monday, Jack Perkins was trying not to try to predict the future.
Plans can change in an instant. He knows that. He was drafted straight out of Kokomo High School in the 39th round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2018 but opted instead to play at Louisville. Then at the end of his freshman season, an injury cost him a year and changed his timetable. After getting back on the diamond in 2021, he still needed more time and more work. He went undrafted that summer.
After that, he transferred to Indiana. And days after that decision, a coach he was counting on at IU took a job at a new school.
Every team, every person has their own plans, and that can affect your life.
Monday during the draft, the phone rang, and Perkins heard for the first time that the Oakland A’s had him in their plans.
“It was kind of a shock when I got that call and Sam had told me,” Perkins said. Sam Samardzija is his agent, and Perkins was about to get drafted. “He called me about 10 picks before their pick in the fifth and he said, ‘The A’s are thinking about taking you here, what do you think?’ He was ecstatic about it. He thinks it’s a great fit. I think it’s a great fit.”
After feedback from various teams leading up to the draft, Perkins and Samardzija figured he’d be selected somewhere in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds, but he hadn’t even had any contact from Oakland. Perkins didn’t realize he was even on their radar.
In the draft, any one pick can affect all the picks after it. Perkins has been through that roller coaster before and decided not to stress about that. Once Oakland wanted him, his life changed again.
“Honestly, just grateful,” Perkins said of his reaction to being selected. “I think a lot of times in these situations, people go through it and they put so much pressure on the situation and the round and the pick. And I’ve been there, and I’ve done that — I did it out of high school and last year. This year was completely different for me. I felt at peace with whatever was going to happen. God had complete control.”
Perkins will fly to Oakland’s facility in Mesa, Arizona, either today or Friday to meet with the team and see what their plans are.
“Really excited to be an Oakland A, and excited to get in there,” Perkins said. “It’s an organization I think I can help win at a really high level, so I’m super excited.”
The right hander was a starting pitcher at IU last season, moving into the No. 1 spot after starting the season as the No. 2 pitcher. He led qualifying pitchers at IU in five categories — innings pitched (83), strikeouts (91), starts (15), ERA (5.10) and batting average against (.240). He’s just the 11th Hoosier pitcher to strike out 90 or more batters.
He chose to transfer to IU a year ago specifically because of the school’s track record at developing pitchers. He was excited to work with then-IU pitching coach Justin Parker. But about a week after Perkins transferred to IU, Parker took the pitching coach position at South Carolina.
“It’s another situation where you’re left in the unknown, you’re just so in shock,” Perkins said. “And Dustin Glant, who was the Triple-A pitching coach for the Yankees the last couple years, ended up getting the [IU] job and that’s the biggest blessing God could have given me.
“He pushed me mentally, physically. [I liked] the analytical mindset he was able to bring, the mechanical mindset, the competitive mindset. If you want to be a better pitcher, he’s who you want to be working with.”
A former pitcher at Purdue, Glant would get down in a crouch and catch for Indiana’s pitchers.
“He goes above and beyond to help you reach those goals,” Perkins said. “He’s catching you sometimes. It’s very rare to find someone who cares like he does. It was so much more than I could have even expected at the time. It’s the best decision I’ve ever had. Definitely the best pitching coach I’ve ever had, for sure.”
Perkins felt the most important facet of his development was in gaining confidence. He said people think confidence is something that comes innately, but for him, it was about being sure that his preparation put him in the best possible position.
“A lot of times the knocks on me over the last couple years were I didn’t seem confident on the mound when I was pitching, but the confidence comes from your preparation,” Perkins said. “Really, what he and coach [Jeff] Mercer did for me was allow me to escape the mindset of being perfect. On top of that, they established a routine where I trusted the drill sets, I trusted the mechanical changes we made, where I trusted the visual cues we made. That confidence just continues to build.”
Perkins thinks scouts took note.
“The qualities I’ve heard from Glant and Mercer and other scouts were [they noted] the difference in how I presented myself on the mound, the competitiveness on a pitch-by-pitch basis, and the power stuff I have. This last year, a lot of that was finding ways to use that more consistently in the zone. It’s still very raw, what I have, but it still plays at a very high level.”
Now he’s about to take off on his next life change.
“Just very excited,” Perkins said. “This is a new chapter, uncharted territory. I’ve done it at the collegiate level, I’ve done it in high school, I’ve done the traveling, but now it’s your job. Just knowing this is the lifestyle I’ve chosen … I’m going to come in every day with the mindset that every day is my big leagues.
“Very grateful, very humbled, and very excited. I’m going to treat each day like it’s the best day of my life.”
