• NAME: Evan Kretz
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Kretz had a pair of strong performances in the season's opening week. First, the 6-foot-2 guard had a nice all-around line of 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Panthers' 61-46 victory over Kokomo. Next, he scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to help Western top Rossville 75-65 in overtime.
