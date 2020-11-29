WHS vs KHS BBB 19.jpg

Western guard Evan Kretz puts up a shot during the Panthers' 61-46 victory over Kokomo on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Evan Kretz

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Kretz had a pair of strong performances in the season's opening week. First, the 6-foot-2 guard had a nice all-around line of 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Panthers' 61-46 victory over Kokomo. Next, he scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to help Western top Rossville 75-65 in overtime.

