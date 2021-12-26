• NAME: Evan Kretz
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Kretz led the way as the Panthers beat Oak Hill and Vincennes Lincoln to push their winning streak to seven. The All-Area player had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 46-43 victory over Oak Hill. He followed with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 56-24 victory over Vincennes. For the week, he made 16 of 23 shots from the field overall — including a sizzling 8 of 9 from 3-point range. For the season, he is averaging 23.1 points per game and shooting 54.9% from 3-land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.