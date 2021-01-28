The Kokomo United Baseball and Softball (KUBS) organization — which is consolidating the city’s youth baseball and softball leagues and will play at the new Championship Park — has decided to postpone the full implementation of its organization until 2022. But games this year will take place at the new park.
The organization brings together the Eastside, Northside, Southside and UCT baseball leagues, the Kokomo Girls Softball League and the Kokomo Babe Ruth baseball league.
“The KUBS organization is dedicated to creating the best experience possible for our baseball/softball athletes for the 2021 season,” KUBS said in a statement. “Due to the unforeseen circumstances and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors voted unanimously to postpone full implementation of the KUBS organization as well as its policies and procedures until 2022. With that, the board’s volunteers will focus their energy on supporting Kokomo’s long-established leagues during Championship Park’s inaugural season.”
The board plans to assist in the organization and scheduling of the games that will be played at the new park and serve in an advisory capacity to the league’s commissioners during the 2021 season.
The organization highlighted the following points:
• All major league, minor league, rookie league, T-ball, KGSL softball and Babe Ruth games will be played at Championship Park for the 2021 season.
• Players will still sign up and register through their respective leagues that they played in last year. If a player wishes to participate this year and was not on a team last year, they need to register with the appropriate league in accordance with the city boundaries depending on their residence location.
• The signup sessions are from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Both will take place at the Kokomo YMCA.
KUBS schedule overview
• Championship Park Grand Opening/Opening Day Ceremonies, mid-April.
• League play, mid-April through the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament finals in mid-June.
• Games will be played Mondays through Thursdays throughout the season.
• KUBS may be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the handle KUBSKOKOMO. The organization’s email is kubskokomo@gmail.com.
RYBL schedules tryouts
The Russiaville Youth Baseball League will hold tryouts Saturday in Western’s fieldhouse. The 8-and-under tryouts are from 1:30-2:30 p.m with 10U following from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 12U going from 3:30-5 p.m.
In an attempt to enhance competition, the RYBL is changing its 12U division to 50/70 distances this season.
The league is open to players ages 4-12. Walk-in registrations will be held from 1:30-5 p.m. Saturday as part of the tryouts. Online registration at rybl.org is open through Sunday.
For more registration and league information, visit rybl.org.
