The Kokomo United Baseball and Softball (KUBS) organization is planning a free clinic for Oct. 30 at Championship Park.
The camp is for any baseball or softball player from Howard County between the ages of 5 and 15 years old. The clinic will run from 1-3 p.m. with all age groups at the same time, utilizing several diamonds.
The Joe and Kaite Thatcher Foundation is hosting the clinic to benefit KUBS.
“The IUK baseball team is going to be the instructors and they’re going to be involved in the instruction and we’re going to focus on hitting, pitching and defensive skills improvement,” said Joe Thatcher, who is the KUBS board president.
The first 150 players to register will get a free T-shirt. Players can register at championshippark.or/kubs.
Thatcher described the clinic as “just a chance for them to come out to Championship Park and spend an afternoon playing baseball, playing softball. IUK, their players and their staff will be out there doing the instruction so hopefully [the players] learn something, improve a little bit. It’s free, it’s something we’re excited to do — for everybody to get together and have some fun.”
In addition to players getting on-field instruction, another aspect to the clinic is that it’s an opportunity for the KUBS organization to move further along in its plans for youth diamond sports in Kokomo and bring players and parents together.
“It’s to benefit the KUBS organization as we transition into the 2022 season,” Thatcher said. “This will really be our first year of it being our organization.
“Last year it was really individual leagues that were hosted out at Championship Park. [Next year] will be our first year of full implementation of our organization and we wanted to have kind of a kickoff and something fun for everybody to be a part of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.