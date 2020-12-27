Taylor vs Western GBB 13.jpg

Taylor’s Kelsi Langley takes the ball down the court during the Titans' game against Western on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Center Court. Taylor beat Western 52-48 in overtime.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Kelsi Langley

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Taylor

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Langley helped power the Titans to a 2-0 week. The two-time KT All-Area player had 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Titans' 61-54 victory over North Miami. She followed with 15 points and eight rebounds to help Taylor beat Western 52-48 in overtime. She is averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the 6-3 Titans.

