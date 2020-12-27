• NAME: Kelsi Langley
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Taylor
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Langley helped power the Titans to a 2-0 week. The two-time KT All-Area player had 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Titans' 61-54 victory over North Miami. She followed with 15 points and eight rebounds to help Taylor beat Western 52-48 in overtime. She is averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the 6-3 Titans.
