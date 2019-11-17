• NAME: Kelsi Langley
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Taylor
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Langley led the way as the Titans beat a pair of local rivals for their first 2-0 start in 10 years. In Taylor’s 43-24 victory over Kokomo, Langley had 10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot. And in the Titans’ 59-48 victory over Eastern, she scored a game-high 23 points as the Titans prevailed in the Hoosier Heartland Conference opener for both teams.
