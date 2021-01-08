Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, right, and team vice president Fred Claire hoist the World Series trophy following the Dodgers' 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., in this Oct. 20, 1988, file photo. Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, has died. He was 93.