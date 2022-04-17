• NAME: Plez Lawrence
• SPORT: Boys track
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Lawrence was a double winner in the 71st Marion Relays. Individually, the Indiana State football recruit won the 100-meter dash in :11.05 seconds, edging the runner-up by .01 in a photo finish. He previously in the trials clocked :11.04, which is the 10th best time in KHS history. Later in the meet, he anchored the winning 4×100 relay team. He rallied the Kats from fourth at the final exchange to the win. Also last week, Lawrence won the 100 and 200 dashes in a three-team meet vs. Western and Tipton. Lawrence was a 2021 state qualifier in the 200.
