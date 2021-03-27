Jayla Smith certainly made her presence felt over the last three seasons at Lawrence North.
She led the Wildcats to one state title and two finals appearances. She won the IndyStar Miss Basketball Award. And on Friday, she became the top vote-getter on this year’s Associated Press All-State team.
The 5-foot-9 senior finished her career by averaging 19.5 points and 4.6 steals per game, leading the Wildcats in both categories for a third straight season to narrowly outpace Ariana Wiggins of Heritage Christian in balloting. The statewide panel of sports writers, broadcasters and coaches choose players regardless of grade level or which class their schools compete.
Smith did more than just put together a few high school good seasons. She changed the program.
The smooth-shooting Smith started all 85 games over her final three seasons, going 65-20. And after losing the 2019 Class 4A title game, Smith took the Wildcats back in 2020 and won it by scoring 22 points and making five 3-pointers in the 59-56 triumph over Northwestern.
Next up is a chance to play at Purdue and the possibility of crossing paths with Wiggins, who will play at Michigan this fall. Wiggins finished second in the state in scoring, averaging 27.6 points, while adding 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists..
Those two were joined on the first team by Brownsburg guard Ally Becki, Crown Point guard Jessica Carrothers and Indianapolis North Central forward Meg Newman.
Becki and Carrothers squared off in last month’s Class 4A championship with Carrothers scoring a game-high 25 points and coming up with five steals to give Crown Point a 44-34 victory. Becki led Brownsburg with 19 points and is heading to Ball State after averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.1 steals.
Carrothers averaged 23.3 points, 4.1 steals and 3.9 assists and is the only junior on the first team.
The 6-3 Newman averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 60% from the field. She’ll play at Arizona State next season.
The second team is composed of sophomore Ashlynn Shade of Noblesville, Katie Burton of Fishers, Courtney Blakely of Hammond Noll, Vanessa Shafford of two-time Class 2A state champion Linton-Stockton and junior Ayanna Patterson of Homestead.
Blakely led the state in scoring with an average of 31.7 and remains undecided on a college choice. Burton will attend St. John’s and Shafford is off to Southern Indiana.
Lilliann Frasure of North Judson headlines the third team that includes Madelyn Bischoff of Indianapolis Roncalli, Trinity Clinton of Penn, Mila Reynolds of Class 3A runner-up South Bend Washington and Tyra Ford of Anderson. Clinton made the third team for the second time.
• Northwestern’s McKenna Layden was named high honorable mention. Tri-Central’s Kenadie Fernung, Carroll’s Alli Harness, and Tipton’s Ashlee Schram were named honorable mention.
