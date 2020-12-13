Former Northwestern basketball stars Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic had strong performances over the weekend.
Layden helped Purdue beat Bowling Green 79-73 Sunday at Mackey Arena. Drawing her third straight start, the freshman guard hit three 3-pointers in the first half to give the Boilers a boost as they raced to a 43-32 halftime lead.
Layden finished with a season-high 13 points (all in the first half), four assists and four steals in 37:15 of playing time. She was 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-land.
Purdue improved to 3-1. Next up for the Boilers is their Big Ten opener against Northwestern on Thursday at Mackey Arena. Layden is averaging 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Bostic helped Michigan State beat Iowa 86-82 in a Big Ten game Saturday night at East Lansing, Michigan. The freshman forward came off the bench to score eight points and grab a season-high nine rebounds in 21:06 of playing time. She also had two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
The Spartans improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. They host Central Michigan on Friday. Bostic is averaging 7.8 points and 5.5 boards per game.
