Layden helps Purdue beat SU in Challenge
WEST LAFAYETTE — Lasha Petree scored 31 points to lead Purdue’s women’s basketball team to an 87-78 victory over Syracuse in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.
Petree, a fifth-year senior, was 13-of-21 from the field.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden played a team-high 33 minutes for the Boilermakers and finished with four points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Purdue (7-1) visits Michigan State on Monday to begin Big Ten play. Purdue then hosts No. 20 Maryland on Dec. 8 before returning to non-conference games.
Bostic, Illinois rock Pitt in Challenge
PITTSBURGH — Illinois’ women’s basketball team rolled past Pittsburgh 92-71 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Wednesday night.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic played a co-team-high 31 minutes for the Illini. She scored six points and grabbed a game- and season-high 14 rebounds, including five offensive boards. She also had two assists and two steals.
Illinois (7-1) visits No. 5-ranked Indiana on Sunday to begin Big Ten play. Illinois then hosts Rutgers on Wednesday before returning to non-conference games.
