Cassidy Harden drilled seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, both career highs, to lead Purdue's women's basketball team past Denver 101-68 Sunday at Mackey Arena.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden scored 10 points. The Boiler sophomore guard started and played 25 minutes.
Following a break for finals, Purdue (7-4) will host Miami of Ohio at 2 p.m. Sunday. The RedHawks, coached by former Kokomo great DeUnna Hendrix, are 4-3 with a game coming up Wednesday vs. Western Kentucky.
ILLINOIS 78, BUTLER 66
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic helped Illinois beat visiting Butler 78-66.
Bostic recorded eight points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot. The sophomore forward started and played a team-high 36 minutes.
Bostic is averaging a Big Ten-best 11.3 rebounds per game.
