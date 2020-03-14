Layden Carver picture (copy)

Northwestern girls basketball standout Madison Layden, right, is shown with Carver Community Center Executive Director Donte Rogers. As the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, Layden was given the chance to pick a youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant through the Gatorade Play It Forward initiative and the Purdue signee selected the Carver Center.

