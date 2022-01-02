Madison Layden fall 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue guard Jeanae Terry scored on a contested layup as the horn sounded to lift the Boilermakers to a 60-58 victory over Rutgers in a Big Ten women's basketball game Sunday at Mackey Arena.

Terry’s second buzzer-beater of the season was set up by a key defensive stop with less than 10 seconds remaining, after Purdue surrendered a 21-point lead in the second half. The Boilers forced a tie-up with 3.1 seconds remaining and the possession arrow in their favor.

Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden scored 11 points to share team-high honors for Purdue (10-4, 1-2 B1G). She also had four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Terry had 11 points and six assists and Abbey Ellis also had 11 points.

