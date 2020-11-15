• NAME: McKenna Layden
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden averaged 24.3 points, 10.3 assists, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game in leading the Tigers to a 3-0 week. The KT All-Area player had a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against West Lafayette. She scored a career-high 27 points and dished 11 assists against Rochester. And she stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and six steals against Tippecanoe Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.