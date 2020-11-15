NAME: McKenna Layden

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden averaged 24.3 points, 10.3 assists, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game in leading the Tigers to a 3-0 week. The KT All-Area player had a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against West Lafayette. She scored a career-high 27 points and dished 11 assists against Rochester. And she stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and six steals against Tippecanoe Valley.

