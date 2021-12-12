NAME: McKenna Layden

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden exploded for nine 3-pointers and 47 points in the Tigers' 79-44 victory over Taylor. The reigning KT All-Area MVP and 2023 Miss Basketball candidate finished 17 of 24 from the field, including a blistering 9 of 12 from 3-land. The Purdue recruit also had nine rebounds and six steals. She set school single-game records for 3-pointers and points, bettering her sister Madison's previous records of seven triples and 40 points.

