Layden is co-Athlete of the Week

Northwestern sharpshooter Madison Layden puts up a shot during the Tigers' 59-30 victory over Hamilton Heights on Dec. 10. Layden on Saturday became Howard County's all-time leading scorer. She moved past former Kokomo great Tiffany Longworth for the top spot.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Madison Layden

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden and the No. 1-ranked Tigers rolled to the title in the Subway/Columbus North Invitational and in the process, she became Howard County's all-time leading scorer. The Purdue recruit and Miss Basketball candidate scored a tournament-record 85 points over three games to push her career total to 1,986 points. She rocked Mooresville for a school- and tournament-record 40 points on outstanding 16-for-20 shooting. She was 7-for-11 from 3-land, breaking the tourney's record for 3-pointers in a game. For the season, the Tiger point guard is averaging 28.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game and shooting 52.2% from the field, 44% from 3-land and 93.3% from the free throw line. Layden moved past former Kokomo great Tiffany Longworth (1,936 points) for the Howard County record.

