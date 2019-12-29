Layden is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Madison Layden
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden and the No. 1-ranked Tigers rolled to the title in the Subway/Columbus North Invitational and in the process, she became Howard County's all-time leading scorer. The Purdue recruit and Miss Basketball candidate scored a tournament-record 85 points over three games to push her career total to 1,986 points. She rocked Mooresville for a school- and tournament-record 40 points on outstanding 16-for-20 shooting. She was 7-for-11 from 3-land, breaking the tourney's record for 3-pointers in a game. For the season, the Tiger point guard is averaging 28.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game and shooting 52.2% from the field, 44% from 3-land and 93.3% from the free throw line. Layden moved past former Kokomo great Tiffany Longworth (1,936 points) for the Howard County record.
