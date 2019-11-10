• NAME: Madison Layden
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden helped the Tigers go 2-0 in the season’s opening week. She had 28 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists in a 70-15 rout of Lafayette Jeff. She followed with 31 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists in an 80-28 rout of Twin Lakes. A 2019 AP All-State first-team selection and 2020 Miss Basketball candidate, Layden is a Purdue recruit.
