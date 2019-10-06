• NAME: Madison Layden
• SPORT: Volleyball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden led the charge as the Tigers won the Hoosier Conference tournament for the first time. Northwestern beat Western, Benton Central and Lafayette Central Catholic to take the title. Over seven sets, Layden slammed 56 kills on 88 attempts with only one hitting error. The Purdue basketball recruit also totaled 25 digs, 18 assists, 14 service points and seven blocks. The Tigers improved to 27-2, one win shy of tying the school record of 28 wins set last season.
