• NAME: McKenna Layden
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden stuffed the stat sheet for the Tigers during a 3-0 week. First, the reigning KT All-Area MVP recorded 31 points, three assists, three rebounds and five steals in a 54-44 victory over West Lafayette. Next, the Purdue recruit had 29 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals in a 55-38 victory over Rochester. And she capped the week with 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in a 67-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley.
