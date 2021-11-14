GBB NHS vs Twin Lakes 39.JPG

Northwestern guard McKenna Layden goes up for a shot against Twin Lakes on Nov. 6. Twin Lakes won the game, 60-46.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: McKenna Layden

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden stuffed the stat sheet for the Tigers during a 3-0 week. First, the reigning KT All-Area MVP recorded 31 points, three assists, three rebounds and five steals in a 54-44 victory over West Lafayette. Next, the Purdue recruit had 29 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals in a 55-38 victory over Rochester. And she capped the week with 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in a 67-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley.

