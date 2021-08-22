NAME: McKenna Layden

SPORT: Volleyball

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden led the way as the Tigers opened the season with a 6-0 week. The 6-foot-2 middle hitter and Purdue basketball recruit totaled 77 kills and 20 blocks over 15 sets. The Tigers beat Wabash and Logansport in best-of-five matches and then beat Rochester, Eastbrook, Caston and South Adams in best-of-three matches in North Miami's tourney.

