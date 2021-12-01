WEST LAFAYETTE — Madison Layden scored a team-high 13 points to help Purdue beat Georgia Tech 53-52 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge women’s basketball game Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.
Layden also had two steals and one assist. The former Northwestern High School star continued to log heavy minutes, playing a team-high 37. She is averaging 36 per game.
The Boilers won the game on Jeanae Terry’s floater in the lane as time expired.
Purdue (6-2) hosts No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday to begin Big Ten play.
